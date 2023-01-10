Second Yacht in Tankoa’s Sporty and Luxurious New Line Sold in Less Than a Year

The start of a new year looks like the appropriate time to go for a new “toy” that will be specifically tailored for you. Granted, in the case of luxury superyachts, it will be somewhere around two years before you can actually get your hands on it, but for true yachting enthusiasts the building process is thrilling in itself.
Known for being the home of some of the top superyacht builders in the world, Italy hardly seems like the right place for newcomers to also share a piece of the pie – how can they compete with brands such as Benetti, Riva, Rossinavi, Perini Navi, Sanlorenzo, and many more? On the other hand, even smaller shipyards can take advantage of the incredible local ship building tradition, and try to offer the same quality, but on a smaller scale.
Tankoa Yachts is certainly well positioned for that. Strategically located close to Milan, Monte-Carlo, and international airports, it also takes full advantage of the century-old ship building tradition in Genoa Sestri Ponente. The main attraction of a smaller builder, such as this one, is that it offers a so-called “boutique experience” – increased focus on the customer, and on building either one-off or small-series yachts.
Tankoa seems to be doing as well as it gets, even on the highly-competitive Italian superyacht market. It claims to have eight projects in build, to be delivered until 2025, and it also just sold the second unit from its fresh series, the Sportiva 55. The first unit was sold in February 2022, which makes this a remarkable success for the new line – two units sold in less than a year.
The lucky new owner, who will take delivery of his new floating toy by 2024, is described as being “young” and having “a strong passion for yachting.” The T55 does seem perfect for someone like that.
This gorgeous, sleek vessel is the creation of Luca Dini, who succeeded in designing a 55-meter (180.4 feet) superyacht while keeping it below 500 GT. This is noticeable in the yacht’s streamlined, sporty silhouette, perfectly matched by its remarkable speed – the T55 can hit up to 16.5 knots (19 mph/30.5 kph).
A real head-turner and speedy pleasure craft, the T55 doesn’t hold back on luxury either. One of its highlights is the master suite, opening up to a generous indoor/outdoor terrace with a private jacuzzi.
The beach club is another signature feature for this line – it sits under the water line, boasting a huge swimming pool and lounging area. The yacht is also fitted with a Nemo room, a spectacular high-tech media room that combines the experience of a private cinema with projections of underwater CCTV images.
As for the price of a brand-new T55, it’s just as stunning as its design – somewhere around $36 million for this sporty toy.
