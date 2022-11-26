Second-Owner 1974 Norton Commando 850 With Less Than 8K Miles May Steal Your Wallet

Anyone who’s into antique British motorcycles would be delighted to have a Commando 850 in their stable.
The Norton Commando 850 we’re about to look at is a 1974 model that stayed in the original owner’s possession for almost half a century. It finally changed hands about two years ago, and it was subsequently treated to modern fuel lines and petcocks, as well as a pair of replacement exhaust mufflers.
New isolastic engine mounts were also installed during the makeover, along with Avon Roadrider MKII tires. In addition, the motorcycle’s forks received fresh seals, while its carbs and rear brake got refurbished for good measure. What powers this classic Commando is a numbers-matching 828cc parallel-twin featuring Amal inhalers, a Boyer Bransden electronic ignition setup, and four valves operated by pushrods.
When solicited, the air-cooled mill is capable of supplying up to 60 English thoroughbreds at 6,200 revs per minute. This force gets handed over to a four-speed constant-mesh transmission, which is coupled with a wet multi-plate clutch and a chain final drive. Once it makes contact with the asphalt, the engine’s oomph can bring about a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
All the powertrain hardware is stored inside a steel duplex cradle frame, which sits on telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the opposite end. In terms of braking components, you’ll find a solid disc bitten by a Norton-Lockheed caliper up north and a traditional drum unit down south. Lastly, the Commando weighs 414 pounds (188 kg) without any fluids.
Going back to the particularities of the 1974 specimen shown above, its analog counter displays a very modest 7,600 miles (12,200 km). The British head-turner is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where it has already fetched nearly eight grand from the top bidder at the time of this article. If you’d like to make an offer, be sure to do so before the afternoon of December 1, as that’s when the auction will end.
