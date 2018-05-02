autoevolution
 

Second MINI EV Reportedly Coming As China-only Model

2 May 2018, 6:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
As you know by now, the BMW Group is getting increasingly serious about electrification. The first all-new electric vehicle planned to launch in 2019 is the MINI three-door Hatch-based EV, which will be manufactured at the carmaker’s Oxford plant.
17 photos
2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E2019 MINI Cooper E
It’s believed the first MINI EV will go into production in November 2019, meaning that the newcomer will go on sale for the 2020 model year. But a single electric vehicle isn’t enough to help the British brand sell more cars, which is why MINI decided to strike a deal with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd.

“A key element of the brand’s continued strategic development,” highlights MINI, “will be local production of future battery-electric MINI vehicles in the world’s largest market for electromobility.” Given this information, would it come as a surprise if MINI and Great Wall were to come up with a China-only electric car?

According to Auto Express, the second EV “will be a completely different proposition to the three-door MINI E.” Reading between the lines, the mysterious model could be based on a crossover or the five-door Hatch. With China being the automaker’s fourth largest market, MINI can’t afford to get this fellow wrong.

“It’s understood the issue with the MINI E comes down to the battery,” mentions Auto Express, “which is a product of the BMW Group rather than a locally produced part.” With the second EV, it is likely that MINI will manufacture the battery in China. The BMW Group and joint-venture partner Brilliance Automotive run the High-Voltage Battery Center in Shenyang since October 2017, the place where BMW will make the lithium-ion battery of the iX3 electric sport utility vehicle.

In addition to improving overall sales, joining hands with Great Wall for a China-only EV makes sense for MINI considering that the Middle Kingdom is going green. The government-driven plan to accelerate the take-up of EVs isn’t wishful thinking, but a necessary move designed to tackle the air pollution in the country's largest cities.
MINI E MINI EV MINI Cooper E Mini EV China rumors
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
MINI models:
MINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactMINI Hatch 5 DoorsMINI Hatch 5 Doors CompactMINI HatchMINI Hatch CompactMINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CrossoverMINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactAll MINI models  
 
 