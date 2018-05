Second MINI EV Reportedly Coming As China-only Model

It’s believed the first MINI EV will go into production in November 2019 , meaning that the newcomer will go on sale for the 2020 model year. But a single electric vehicle isn’t enough to help the British brand sell more cars, which is why MINI decided to strike a deal with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd.“A key element of the brand’s continued strategic development,” highlights MINI, “will be local production of future battery-electric MINI vehicles in the world’s largest market for electromobility.” Given this information, would it come as a surprise if MINI and Great Wall were to come up with a China-only electric car?According to Auto Express , the second EV “will be a completely different proposition to the three-door MINI E.” Reading between the lines, the mysterious model could be based on a crossover or the five-door Hatch. With China being the automaker’s fourth largest market, MINI can’t afford to get this fellow wrong.“It’s understood the issue with the MINI E comes down to the battery,” mentions Auto Express, “which is a product of the BMW Group rather than a locally produced part.” With the second EV, it is likely that MINI will manufacture the battery in China. The BMW Group and joint-venture partner Brilliance Automotive run the High-Voltage Battery Center in Shenyang since October 2017, the place where BMW will make the lithium-ion battery of the iX3 electric sport utility vehicle.In addition to improving overall sales, joining hands with Great Wall for a China -only EV makes sense for MINI considering that the Middle Kingdom is going green. The government-driven plan to accelerate the take-up of EVs isn’t wishful thinking, but a necessary move designed to tackle the air pollution in the country's largest cities.