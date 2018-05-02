Second MINI EV Reportedly Coming As China-only Model

As you know by now, the BMW Group is getting increasingly serious about electrification. The first all-new electric vehicle planned to launch in 2019 is the MINI three-door Hatch-based EV, which will be manufactured at the carmaker’s Oxford plant.
It’s believed the first MINI EV will go into production in November 2019, meaning that the newcomer will go on sale for the 2020 model year. But a single electric vehicle isn’t enough to help the British brand sell more cars, which is why MINI decided to strike a deal with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd.
“A key element of the brand’s continued strategic development,” highlights MINI, “will be local production of future battery-electric MINI vehicles in the world’s largest market for electromobility.” Given this information, would it come as a surprise if MINI and Great Wall were to come up with a China-only electric car?
According to Auto Express, the second EV “will be a completely different proposition to the three-door MINI E.” Reading between the lines, the mysterious model could be based on a crossover or the five-door Hatch. With China being the automaker’s fourth largest market, MINI can’t afford to get this fellow wrong.
“It’s understood the issue with the MINI E comes down to the battery,” mentions Auto Express, “which is a product of the BMW Group rather than a locally produced part.” With the second EV, it is likely that MINI will manufacture the battery in China. The BMW Group and joint-venture partner Brilliance Automotive run the High-Voltage Battery Center in Shenyang since October 2017, the place where BMW will make the lithium-ion battery of the iX3 electric sport utility vehicle.
In addition to improving overall sales, joining hands with Great Wall for a China-only EV makes sense for MINI considering that the Middle Kingdom is going green. The government-driven plan to accelerate the take-up of EVs isn’t wishful thinking, but a necessary move designed to tackle the air pollution in the country's largest cities.
