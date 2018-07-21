autoevolution
 

Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari 458 Speciale Has This Awesome Underdog Spec

Ferrari F1 star Sebastian Vettel obviously spends a lot of time behind the wheel when he's not on the track and many might wonder what kind of road vehicle might please somebody who enjoys the charms of a Formula One car. Well, how about a Ferrari (of course) 458 Speciale?
Well, the athlete's mid-engined machine was recently spotted in a parking lot, with the spec of the Maranello toy standing out thanks to its... discreet aura, unlike James May's 458 Speciale.

While we can't be entirely certain of the shades on the car simply by zooming in on the image above (lens tip to Redditor samii1010 for the pic). However, another Redditor suggested this might be a Nero Daytona example of the car with the stripes being finished in Grigio Silverstone.

We've had the pleasure to sample the Speciale a few years ago and we came across a machine that deserves a special place in the garage that is our heart. For one thing, the naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 heart of the machine, with its 605 hp output, still holds the specific power world record. As for the uber-sharp handling and the soundtrack of the thing, these go hand in hand.

Nevertheless, the 458 Speciale isn't without its flaws, as, for instance, the lighter soundproofing and the race-like seats make the car impossible to drive on a daily basis. In the end, a 458 Italia or Spider makes for a much better compromise.Let's get back to Formula One, shall we?
Speaking of the Great Circus, we'll remind you that this weekend will see Vettel's home turf holding the fight. Just one day separates us from the German GP, which will take place on the Hockenheimring.

Vettel currently leads the 2018 championship, but he was fourth in the final practice for the race, albeit with only a tiny margin separating him from the leader, Max Verstappen (think 0.225s).
