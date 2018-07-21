Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari 458 Speciale Has This Awesome Underdog Spec

Ferrari F1 star Sebastian Vettel obviously spends a lot of time behind the wheel when he's not on the track and many might wonder what kind of road vehicle might please somebody who enjoys the charms of a Formula One car. Well, how about a Ferrari (of course) 458 Speciale?

While we can't be entirely certain of the shades on the car simply by zooming in on the image above (lens tip to Redditor



We've had the pleasure to sample the



Nevertheless, the 458 Speciale isn't without its flaws, as, for instance, the lighter soundproofing and the race-like seats make the car impossible to drive on a daily basis. In the end, a 458 Italia or Spider makes for a much better compromise.Let's get back to Formula One, shall we?

Speaking of the Great Circus, we'll remind you that this weekend will see Vettel's home turf holding the fight. Just one day separates us from the German GP, which will take place on the Hockenheimring.



