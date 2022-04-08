Sebastian Vettel Might Get a Penalty for the Weirdest Reason

Arguably the most loved man from the grid, Sebastian Vettel is finally back in F1 and able to race. The German driver missed the first two races of the season, after testing positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, the first session of practice unfolded for the first time in three years, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz topping the timesheets. However, it was a session to forget for guys like Sebastian Vettel.
The four-time Formula One World Champion driver had to stop his Aston Martin on the track when his engine started smoking before it eventually cut out entirely. Later, the British team announced that Vettel lost drive and he would need a new powertrain for the rest of the weekend.
"Fire marshall Seb" quickly jumped from his car and grabbed a fire extinguisher from a marshal post before dousing the rear of his AMR22. Circuit organizers showed the red flags for a couple of minutes until marshalls pushed off the car into a safe zone.
After the incident, instead of taking the medical car or walking back to the garage, Sebastian took a scooter and enjoyed a little bit of relaxing time. Plus, the guy is almost 35, not the youngest of his breed. He had his helmet perched on his head as he waved to the crowd, often taking both hands off the handlebars.
Unfortunately, stewards were not as amused as the F1 fans, taking notice of this "irresponsible and dangerous" action. The rule book of the F1 stipulates that nobody can enter the track within five minutes following every practice session, except for marshals, a driver when driving or on foot with prior permission, or team personnel to push a car or clearing equipment.
"I can imagine Seb will be getting a thousand lines to do. I must not go onto the track with a scooter and not wear my crash helmet properly. Or the punishment will be a little bit more expensive than that," said Formula One pundit Martin Brundle.
Stay tuned on autoevolution to find out the updated decision on this amusing situation.
