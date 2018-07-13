First Private Spacecraft to Reach the Moon in 2019

Sebastian Vettel Caught Filming in The UK With The Grand Tour

At just over a minute-and-a-half long, the following video shows none other than Sebastian Vettel talking to James May, standing next to the Ferrari 458 Speciale of Captain Slow. Filmed at a gas station in Towcester on Monday morning, the segment also features Richard Hammond and the Opel Kadett known as Oliver. 5 photos



It remains to see why was Vettel invited for this segment of The Grand Tour, though chances are the 458 Speciale and his affiliation with Ferrari might have something to do with it. The four-time F1 champ leads the driver standings so far this season, racking up 171 points compared to second-ranked Lewis Hamilton (163 points).



The last time we’ve covered The Grand Tour on autoevolution, we reported how the three presenters were



On a related note, The Daily Mail cited an insider as saying The Grand Tour will be canceled after the end of the third season. Hours after the British publication published that story, Jeremy Clarkson took to Twitter. There’s no other way of saying it, so here goes:



As a brief refresher, Amazon is thought to have shelled out $250 million for The Grand Tour in the aftermath of the fracas incident that led to the lineup change over at Top Gear. By comparison, two 13-episode seasons of House of Cards have cost Amazon an estimated $100 million. And on an ending note, it still isn’t known if Jeff Bezos wants a fourth season from the three amigos. Here’s hope he will.



