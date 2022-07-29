Seattle MV Cathlamet Ferry Crashes Into Dock, Car Gets Pinned

No injuries were reported from the early of the Seattle ferry MV Cathlamet early morning crash into the dock in Fauntleroy, ending its short run from Vashon Island.
A car was seen to be pinned by crumpled metal from the upper deck that made contact with the pilings. The ferry approached the dock at an unusual rate of speed, and was off course and not in line with the pilings.
Ferries will occasionally bump into pilings at ferry terminals, but accidents creating significant damage to vessels are unusual.
An investigation is underway to determine what caused the ferry to veer off course and why it was traveling at a rate of speed not conducive to approaching the dock. Crew members have been tested for drugs and alcohol as per Washington State Department of Transportation regulations.
Washington State Ferries (WSF) spokesman Ian Sterling could not confirm whether there was radio communication between the crew and dock personnel or whether there was a public-address announcement aboard the vessel.
Approaching from the west, the ferry was so far off course that its port side struck pilings on the south side of the dock. The docks are built with pilings acting as guides into a dock where vessels approach with pilings on both sides of the huge ferries.
With more than 50 passengers aboard, the ferry drifted south towards shore, until the crew could maneuver the Cathlamet to the dock. A witness stated that had the tide been low the ferry would have run aground, as reported by the Seattle Times.
The Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal remained closed until late afternoon, when the ferry M/V Kitsap was brought in to replace the Cathlamet. The ferry service is the only large capacity means available to get from Vashon Island to the mainland. The King County Water Taxi added an additional afternoon run to help stranded passengers.
The Cathlamet is a 328-foot (100 meters) vessel with the capacity to carry 1,200 passenger and 124 vehicles.
The Washington State Ferry system is one of the largest in the world and has an excellent safety record among its fleet of over twenty vessels in six tonnage classes.
