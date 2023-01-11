Seat Reveals 2022 Sales Numbers – Cupra Deliveries Hit All-Time High

Now that we’ve entered 2023, car manufacturers are publishing sales numbers for the previous year – this is how we can truly understand how a brand performed. The results are now in for Seat, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that Cupra has hit new heights in 2022. Let’s see how it all went for them.
Seat’s deliveries fell 18.1% compared to 2021, from 470,000 to 385,600 cars, and the main reason for this decrease was supply shortages. Faced with continuing semiconductors and parts shortages, Seat made the strategic decision to prioritize higher-margin Cupra models over Seat vehicles. Even though that affected the sales of Seat cars, the move turned out to be beneficial for Cupra. The company believes this switch was essential for its long-term stability.
Cupra currently has five road cars available and two track machines, with future models planned. Cupra sales nearly doubled compared to the previous year – 152,900 units were delivered, a 92.7% difference from the 79,300 offered in 2021. That means its models accounted for 39.6% of the total Seat sales. Since its creation in 2018, Cupra has sold around 300,000 vehicles.
The brand cemented its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing brands. Since the brand's models are either all-electric or hybrid, it fits in perfectly with the electrification trend the automotive industry is currently experiencing.
Out of all Cupra models, the Formentor was the best-selling vehicle in 2022. The brand’s first standalone model sold 97,600 vehicles, accounting for 63.8% of Cupra’s sales and more than a quarter of the parent company’s sales. The second most popular Cupra model was the all-electric Born – introduced in 2021, 31,400 units were delivered.
The most significant sales increase experienced by Cupra in Europe was in Austria – the brand sold 5,400 cars, a 157.6% growth compared to 2021. Globally, it enjoyed a staggering 879.6% increase in Turkey, albeit we’re talking about a small number of 2,800 units sold last year. Other key markets are Germany (58,400), the UK (14,400), France (7,600), and Switzerland (5,000).
Seat’s high-performance brand isn’t slowing down – in 2022, it expanded to the Australian market and set up new City Garages in Lisbon, Rotterdam, and Sydney. Future plans include branching out its global network to Paris, Madrid, and Berlin. Furthermore, this year, Cupra will release its first all-electric sporty SUV, the Tavascan, and will increase the offering for its existing models.
36 years after being publicly listed as an independent car manufacturer, in 1986, Seat was sold by the Spanish government to the VW Group. This move is still reflected in today’s regional sales. Germany continues to be Seat's leading market. 105,300 cars were sold, a tiny 1.2% increase from 2021 (104,100).
However, Seat continues to be popular in Spain, the company’s second-largest market, where it sold 62,900 vehicles, a 23.1% decrease compared to the previous year (81,800). Then, there’s the UK, with 36,600 units sold.
Next up, Italy surpassed France as Seat’s fourth-largest market – 25,300 vehicles sold, 8.6% less than in 2021 (27,600). Sales in France have taken quite a drastic fall of 31.1%, from 31,200 to 21,500. The Seat Arona maintained its position as the best-selling model, followed by the Ibiza and the Leon.
Seat’s range of vehicles will also enjoy upgrades and updates, and two new eScooters will be launched: the Seat MÓ 125 Performance and a new version of the Seat MÓ 50.
