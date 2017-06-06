SEAT Took a Leon X-Perience To the Sahara Desert Just For Fun

SEAT
has already entered the SUV game
, but the Spanish company has also recently applied a facelift
to the Leon X-Perience, and it decided to showcase its capabilities through a desert trip.
The Spaniards chose the Sahara desert
for this adventure, and they published a few photos of the trip to go with the press release. For those of you who might not know that much about the Sahara, it is a grueling place that spans between Morocco and Algeria.
It comes with rocky terrain, extreme temperatures, sand storms, and massive dunes. One of them is 22 km (13.7 miles) long, and it has a width of five km (3.1 miles). Its ridges exceed 150 meters in height, and the route is known to Moroccans and other people who have crossed this treacherous area.
If the dunes, sand storms, and rocks were not already an issue, the desert also has outside temperatures that range from below zero degrees Celsius during the night and over 50 during the day. The difference is challenging for any vehicle, and SEAT said the Leon X-Perience
handled it without any concern.
The Spanish crossover also met the Scirocco, but not the one made by Volkswagen. Some of you already know this, but VW’s coupe is named after a south-eastern wind, which is common to this area. It can carry dust particles that only measure one micron, which is one-thousandth of a millimeter.
Just like its rival manufacturers, SEAT took upon itself to ensure that the passenger compartment is airtight and watertight, and that not a single particle of dust will get inside the cockpit.
Cabin filters have become so advanced at their role these days that the air will be cleaner inside a car than outside thanks to the technologies implemented.
Last year, SEAT managed to register the highest ever operational profit in the company’s history, with a result of 143 million euros thanks to the sale of almost 410,000 units.