SEAT Tarraco Looks Way Better at the Paris Motor Show

2 Oct 2018, 20:40 UTC
We'll be honest; the SEAT Tarraco didn't exactly blow us away when the official photos came out. But seeing it in the flesh at the 2018 Paris Motor Show has renewed our opinion of this first big Spanish SUV.
Taking slightly old VW Group technology and making it appealing at a lower price has always been the SEAT way. While the Tarraco is their first 7-seat SUV, they still have the VW Sharan-based Alhambra 7-seat MPV. In fact, if you've ever flown to Barcelona, you probably rode in one already.

The Tarraco is derived from the same platform as the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan Allspace. Several parts have been carried over, like the seats, most of the trunk space, air conditioning unit and digital dashboard. But SEAT has decided to spice things up with its first tablet-style infotainment, sitting high on the dash.

Does it look better than its sisters? Depends on what you like in a car. We think it's superior to the Tiguan Allspace in most ways, while the Kodiaq has become way too common. If we were in the market for a 7-seat family SUV, we'd buy this exact metallic green model. As usual, the angular LED headlights are fantastic, but you can see regular bulbs at the rear, even though most of the taillight is LED-powered.

Next year, they will launch a Tarraco FR, but based on what we've seen with the Ateca FR, it's not going to look that good. Speaking of which, it's safe to say that this SEAT isn't focused on sportiness, but on design and attainability.

But being made by VW Group, it will be available with pretty powerful 2-liter motors with up to 190 HP and 400 Nm of torque. However, if you don't plan to toe, consider the 150 HP 1.5 TSI because it's going to be way cheaper. Most customers should opt for DSG gearboxes, no matter which engine they get.
