SEAT Minimo Concept Car Is Nothing But an Electric Motorcycle with a Roof

In mid-February, Spanish carmaker SEAT promised it will showing a very special concept vehicle designed for the urban mobility segment at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. As the event opened its doors on Monday, out came the SEAT Minimo. 13 photos



Being electric, the Minimo is of course powered by a battery pack, but one that does not need recharging. SEAT opted for a swapping system, deemed to be much faster than charging by means of plugging in the vehicle.



SEAT promises the Minimo will be much more than a hybrid between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle though, especially when it comes to interior room. The high seating position, the Spanish say, comes right out of the SUV segment.



On the interior, the Minimo shows off with about the same distance between the hip point of the rear passenger and driver as in the



As with any modern-day concepts, the Minimo too dreams of being connected to its surroundings, and is rated as a Level 4 autonomous vehicle, operated by humans with the help of wireless Android Auto tech.



“The industry is adapting to changes in the way customers view personal transport. With the Minimó, the vision of our first product designed to purpose, SEAT is addressing those challenges, combining autonomous driving technologies with electric powertrain systems to create the future of urban-mobility,” said in a statement Luca De Meo, SEAT president.



