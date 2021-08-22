Seat Miniata Project Helps You Rethink Current Mobility Trends and Their Effects

Such is the case of the Seat Miniata, a conceptual and rendering project by Arnau Bozzo, a product designer and photographer from Barcelona, Spain. One thing to keep an eye out for when analyzing Bozzo’s work is the influence that climate and urban geography may have upon a vehicle’s design and capabilities.
The first thing you’ll notice about the Miniata, is that it’s quite small. I mean, it’s really right there in the name. The result, a vehicle that is only suitable for a driver and a single passenger. Some may even call this the perfect urban taxi. That’s actually not a bad utility for this vehicle. Nonetheless, the designer makes no mention that the car is meant for any taxi purposes.
By reducing the vehicle to include just one driver and one passenger, the dimensions of the car are also affected, thus resulting in a narrow “aisle” car. However, and this is an important one, does reducing a vehicle’s dimensions prove to be a benefit?
Another conclusion we can draw from the body of the car is that it’s an EV. There doesn't seem to be much room for a classic ICE, and the styling itself, futuristic and edgy, helps sustain the idea the Miniata is electric. If it is, I wonder how many wheel motors it includes as this puppy looks like it’s a skateboard platform’s best friend.
Inside the car, the rear creates a curved space that seems fitting for someone who wants to relax while on their drive. One idea you’ll see expressed in the design is that of turning the passenger’s seat slightly towards the exterior of the car, just enough to create more leg room as the interior of vehicles are designed on a very grid-like layout. To access this space, the front seat tilts forward the way they do in a coupe or other two-door vehicles.
Now, at the front of the vehicle, the driver seems to be the most comfortable of all with massive leg room. This image again supports the EV platform theory. One feature the designer included in the Miniata is that of integrating a smart device support right into the steering wheel.
modern folk, but if we keep texting and driving, this may just be the solution we need. By securing a phone directly into the steering wheel, the driver of a vehicle has the device at his or her fingertips without having to avert their vision very far in order to check map routes and the likes.
As I studied the images that Bozzo provides, I got a feeling that this vehicle is meant to perform the function of a taxi. I say this because one image shows the driver checking trip routes and music, two things very often encountered when taking a taxi or Uber.
Earlier I mentioned that geography influences a vehicle’s design greatly. One thing I never saw while combing through Bozzo’s work was a door on the vehicle. Either it’s missing from the renderings, or, because of the coastal climate of Barcelona, the Miniata offers the occupants a breath of fresh air, always.
In conclusion, I'm glad I ran across the Miniata design. Why? Because as simple as it looks, this idea led me to rethink how the current urban mobility trends will end up affecting our environment and users themselves, even though some of these trends look appealing, at first.
