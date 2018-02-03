autoevolution
 

SEAT Leon Cupra Is On Sale, DSG Now Free and Digital Cockpit Is Available

In 2018, almost every family compact has a hot hatch version, and they're all pretty good. That's why SEAT is offering a substantial discount on the Leon Cupra 300.
Not much has changed about the car. It's still powered by the 300 horsepower 2-liter turbo. It's a little less than some of the rivals, but way more than you need.

Some people say the Leon Cupra is the best car on the market, and they will benefit from savings of up to £1,945. Not only that, but the DSG gearbox that sets VW Group hot hatchbacks apart from the competition is now priced the same as the manual, saving you another £1,350 additional cost. The three manual versions each see price reductions of £555 too.

Honestly, you have no excuse not to buy the Cupra, especially considering all the tech that comes with the car. Unlike a regular Leon, the hot version gets standard LED headlights, 19-inch alloys wheels, auto lights and wipers, Full Link (integrated Smartphone connectivity: MirrorLink, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay) and dual-zone climate control.

At £29,600 for the SC Cupra 300 (the 3-door) and £29,900 for the 5-door, the Spanish-built hot hatchbacks are as cheap as the 230 horsepower Golf GTI. Besides 70 extra ponies, you also get the SEAT Drive Profile, Dynamic Chassis Control as standard instead of paying Volkswagen extra.

"Oh, but the Golf GTI has that nice digital dashboard," I hear you say. But guess what, the Leon Cupra is the first can in the history of the brand with Digital Cockpit, adding value and enhancing the interior of the Leon flagship even further. Sadly, we can't show you what it looks.

The most expensive Cupra is perhaps the most interesting, the AWD monster that is the Cupra ST, ready to set you back only £32,580. Not only is it a much better family car, but it will probably win drag races against the Civic Type R and might even stand a chance against the Focus RS.
