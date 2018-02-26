SEAT Integrates Shazam into Its Vehicles Because First World Problems

No, as useful and as desirable as it may be, future SEAT cars won't have a dedicated Shazam button on their dashboard. Instead, the Spanish manufacturer will integrate the music discovery app into its own SEAT DriveApp for Android Auto.

3 photos



The company sees this more like a safety feature than a simple convenience, and while that might hold some truth to it, there are still a few hundreds of apps out there that are still waiting for the same treatment before one could forget about grabbing their phone when driving.



“For all music lovers, being able to identify songs is going to be at their fingertips," commented Luca de Meo, SEAT President. "Integrating Shazam will enable us to continue making progress in our goal of delivering maximum safety for our customers and achieving zero road accidents.”



The announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress where SEAT also introduced XMOBA, the latest spin-off to come from the Spanish carmaker after the performance-oriented



“The creation of XMOBA is framed within SEAT’s reorganization as a corporate holding of different companies," said Meo. "XMOBA joins Metropolis:Lab Barcelona and CUPRA, the sporty new brand we launched just a few short days ago. With these initiatives we recreate the spirit of startups at a great company like SEAT”



For now, XMOBA will deal with two separate projects. One of them is called "justmoove" and focuses on making it easier for drivers to deal with things like paying for parking, tolls or fuel. The other revolves around the car sharing company Respiro which was recently acquired by SEAT but will now become an XMOBA subsidiary.