SEAT el-Born Spied, Looks Better Than Volkswagen ID.3

We always knew that Volkswagen wasn't developing the MEB electric car platform just for itself, and at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, sister brand SEAT revealed its version of the ID.3. Today, we have fresh spyshots of that car months before it goes on sale.
It's common practice for VW and SEAT to co-develop cars, but the ID.3 and el-Born seem to have way more in common than say a Golf and a Leon. Most of the interior, the windows and even some metal will be shared.
That's because while electric cars have begun to pick up steam, demand is still pretty low. At the moment, there's very little interest in the el-Born, and it's probably not just because of the name, which sounds like a strand of the flu virus.
We predict sales in the low tens of thousands per year, which is a shame because it promises to be a handsome machine. Though the camouflage, we can see most of the features from the concept have been kept, including triangular headlight elements and grille patterns. There is even a little diffuser at the back.
It's not just for show. The concept boasted a 204 horsepower rear-mounted electric motor and a 62 kWh battery (58 kWh usable) with a theoretical range of 420 km or 261 miles. according to SEAT, it would be good for 0 to 100 kph in about 7.5 seconds, which makes it quicker than almost every version of the new Leon. This, of course, has to do with the company having to meet strict emissions targets on its internal combustion engines.
We believe the el-Born will also have less impressive versions as well, probably with 136 or 150 horsepower and a cheaper 45 kWh battery with 330 km or 205 miles of range. This base version should cost 50-60% more than the SEAT Mii Electric, but we think it's worth it on every level, from engineering to wow-factor.
