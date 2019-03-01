SEAT el-Born Goes Official as the Electric Future of the Spanish Brand

Volkswagen’s MEB platform has been advertised as the Holy Graal of automotive manufacturing ever since its official introduction. To underpin the Group’s millions of electric vehicles, MEB is only now beginning, as cars based on it come into focus, to show what it’s capable of.

13 photos



To be shown next week at the Geneva Motor Show as a concept, el-Born will turn production version this year, targeting a market launch sometime in 2020. Volkswagen will manufacture the el-Born for SEAT at the Zwickau plant in Germany.



Penned as a five-door hatchback, the el-Born was drawn in such a way as to maximize range. It lacks a radiator grille in the classic sense, the cooling vents are placed lower down the vehicle’s front, and has an air curtain incorporated into the design



Powering the el-Born is a 62 kWh battery pack with enough stored electricity to keep the car going for up to 420 km (260 miles), as per test conducted on the WLTP test cycle. Using a 100 kW DC supercharger, the battery can be back to full capacity in about 47 minutes.



Power from the battery will be sent to an electric motor capable of generating 204 PS, enough to make the el-Born hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in 7.5 seconds.



According to the Spaniards, the el-Born is fitted with Level 2 autonomous systems and fully connected.



“Mobility is evolving and with it, the cars we drive. SEAT is at the forefront of this change, and the el-Born concept embodies the technologies and design philosophy that will help us meet the challenges we face in the future,” said in a statement Luca de Meo, SEAT president.



