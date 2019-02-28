SEAT el-Born EV Leaked Ahead of Geneva, Is a Copy of Volkswagen I.D.

When we say it's "the SEAT version" we mean it's a near carbon copy. Sure, the bumpers and lights are different, but everything else is shared. And since the el-Born is a production-intent concept with mirrors and such, it's also a preview of what the I.D. hatchback will be like on the inside.The official reveal is going to happen next week at the Geneva Motor Show. These are just a couple of photos that have leaked out online, but we honestly feel like there aren't any secrets left.El-Born is a reference to a trendy part in Barcelona. We honestly wish that SEAT would come up with names that are easier to pronounce, but there's nothing we can do about.The front end features an evolution of the angular SEAT design. The mouthless face will take some getting used to unless you're a Tesla fan already, but all VW Group EVs will share this featureMeanwhile, the back goes all crazy with an F1-style low-hanging light flanked by a diffuser. The taillights are joined into one unit, as they will be on the 2020 Leon.Meanwhile, the interior looks production-ready. The steering wheel is the same as in the Cupra crossover concept. The screens perched on top of the dash are reminiscent of the BMW i3, while a touch controller for the lights is a component we expect on the next generation of Golf.This project is obviously supposed to be the sportier, more colorful cousin of the Volkswagen I.D., but we're not sure that will work.