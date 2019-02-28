autoevolution

SEAT el-Born EV Leaked Ahead of Geneva, Is a Copy of Volkswagen I.D.

28 Feb 2019, 19:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Back in 2012, VW Group put all its eggs in a basket called the MQB, and it went well. Believing that electric cars are the future, all the brands have collaborated on the development of EVs based on the MEB platform. Say hello to SEAT's el-Born, a Spanish-speaking version of the I.D. hatchback from Volkswagen.
3 photos
SEAT el-Born EV Leaked Ahead of Geneva, Is a Copy of Volkswagen I.D.SEAT el-Born EV Leaked Ahead of Geneva, Is a Copy of Volkswagen I.D.
When we say it's "the SEAT version" we mean it's a near carbon copy. Sure, the bumpers and lights are different, but everything else is shared. And since the el-Born is a production-intent concept with mirrors and such, it's also a preview of what the I.D. hatchback will be like on the inside.

The official reveal is going to happen next week at the Geneva Motor Show. These are just a couple of photos that have leaked out online, but we honestly feel like there aren't any secrets left.

El-Born is a reference to a trendy part in Barcelona. We honestly wish that SEAT would come up with names that are easier to pronounce, but there's nothing we can do about.

The front end features an evolution of the angular SEAT design. The mouthless face will take some getting used to unless you're a Tesla fan already, but all VW Group EVs will share this feature

Meanwhile, the back goes all crazy with an F1-style low-hanging light flanked by a diffuser. The taillights are joined into one unit, as they will be on the 2020 Leon.

Meanwhile, the interior looks production-ready. The steering wheel is the same as in the Cupra crossover concept. The screens perched on top of the dash are reminiscent of the BMW i3, while a touch controller for the lights is a component we expect on the next generation of Golf.

This project is obviously supposed to be the sportier, more colorful cousin of the Volkswagen I.D., but we're not sure that will work.
SEAT el-Born concept EV meb Volkswagen ID 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumPEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactAll PEUGEOT models  
 
 