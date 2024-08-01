Seasoned Car Mechanic Picks Apart Ford's Mustang Mach-E, but He's Stretching It

Known for expressing himself without much restraint, Scotty Kilmer is one of America's most popular mechanics-turned-YouTubers. He has helped many find fixes for their cars and offered free instructions on how to take better care of their rides. In his latest upload, the man claims Ford's Mustang Mach-E is the "worst thing" he has driven all year and explains why the Dearborn-based brand has trouble competing with the likes of Tesla.
But you shouldn't take his video titles at face value. Netizens know that Kilmer has been giving his content pretty spicey descriptions to attract attention. Given that he's rarely breaking the one-million views mark, one could safely say that strategy isn't working out very well.
Still, his take continues to have some value. Kilmer has been around for quite some time and knows a thing or two about the automotive industry. He may not care to learn everything about all the latest developments, but he has a thorough knowledge that's worth tapping into.
Younger mechanics know how to use all the fancy tools and fix more complicated issues, but Kilmer is here to provide consumers with an independent, honest, and entertaining opinion on what's going on in the car world. But do remember that behind all those laughs and slight exaggerations hides a man who has worked on thousands of cars.
Let's see what he has to say about Ford's incursion into the EV world. Most importantly, let's see if he's right.
Kilmer is a Toyota fan, but even he can see past the simple yet very attractive recipe for long-term reliability. Consumers want something good, but they'll ignore "the perfect" vehicle if it's too pricey. It doesn't take much effort to figure out if the ideal buy is a car that costs $60 a month less and it's cheaper to insure.
However, according to the mechanic-turned-YouTuber, the Mustang Mach-E's biggest problem isn't that it competes in this crowded sector of the American auto industry, nor that it has a starting cost of $40,000. It's Tesla's Model Y that's causing most sales problems.
The cheapest Model Y starts at $44,990, but unlike the Mustang Mach-E, it is eligible for the full EV tax credit. So, if you were to buy such a Tesla and qualify for the federal perk, you would only pay $37,490 for the crossover SUV that looks like a bloated Model 3.
Colorado residents will make you extra jealous, though! They can lease a Nissan Leaf for only $89 a month; all fees included and no downpayment needed. It's not an amazing EV, but it is a perfectly acceptable commuting appliance.
Considering that most Americans commute 10 to 15 miles at most each day, the range is A-OK. It doesn't even come close to what something like the Lucid Air Grand Touring or the spanking-new Audi A6 e-tron can do, it's true. But it's not bad by any means.
Plus, Americans know that Ford is making good battery-powered rides. In the first half of the current year, it sold almost 16,000 F-150 Lightnings. It's true that gas-powered pickup trucks were a lot more popular, but the all-electric F-150's increasing popularity speaks volumes about the brand's capability to convince some Americans that a zero-tailpipe emission ride could fit their lifestyle.
Is it recommended to always charge to 100 percent? For EVs equipped with non-LFP batteries, the answer is no. But they can do it. There's nothing stopping them from doing so unless they choose one of the 10 Electrify America stations where power will automatically get cut once the state of charge reaches the 85 percent mark. The main risk is accelerated cell degradation, which is not much of a worry when leasing.
But what Scotty Kilmer forgot to mention is that virtually every EV owner in the world with access to a domestic socket can charge their EV at home, at work, or certain shopping centers at little to no cost. Those with time-of-use rates can add electrons to the high-voltage energy storage unit at home overnight for an unbeatable cost. If they install a Level 2 charger capable of dispensing power at a maximum rate of 22 kW, they can wake up to a full "tank" every morning. Fret not; many states and municipalities offer credits or other types of incentives for installing a charger in your garage.
Owning an EV is convenient if you have a good charging strategy. No more waking up earlier to get gas in the morning! Buy one with bidirectional charging, and you'll have a silent generator in your driveway as well.
That doesn't make any sense. You never have to use all the horsepower available. Moreover, the most capable and recently refreshed Mustang Mach-E GT can play with 480 hp and put down around 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque depending on the battery's state of charge. It's a lot, but it's not something to drool over. The Model S Plaid has access to 1,020 hp, but you don't see people complaining about that or fearing their electric sedans.
EVs can deploy a lot of torque almost instantly, making driving fun. Speeding may not be convenient, but it's better to have enough power than wishing for more ponies.
What's even more surprising is Kilmer admitting that the Mustang Mach-E isn't as snippy as a dual-motor Tesla Model Y. He also says that Ford's crossover would lose in a drag race with a "souped-up" V8-powered Mustang. The man even points out his disappointment regarding the acceleration. He expected it to feel just a smidge more brutal.
Despite all those seemingly negative aspects Kilmer pointed out, it's worth mentioning that he found something he liked: the interior design. The mechanic appreciates a more traditional take on the cabin's design and praises Ford for not following in Tesla's footsteps and giving buyers a bland, very simple interior with no physical buttons.
Ultimately, Kilmer believes that the Ford Mustang Mach-E hasn't been selling very well in 2024 because it isn't "super-fast," and, based on the title he selected for the video below, he doesn't recommend buying it.
But you shouldn't ignore this all-electric Ford because it isn't absurdly fast. A gradual, safe, and predictable power release will help you save on tires and keep the EV under control. Besides that, the zero-tailpipe emission crossover SUV can be charged at Tesla Superchargers with a CCS-to-NACS adapter (which makes road-tripping a breeze), it has a decent max DC charging speed of 150 kW, an ok charging curve (i.e., how long can it keep charging very fast), and doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
Just make sure you're checking out the competitors, too, before pulling the trigger.
"It has a pony on the grille"
Prospective Mustang Mach-E buyers who want the EV but not without Uncle Sam's discount must take advantage of the lease loophole, but not even that is guaranteed to result in a final acquisition price that's really attractive. All sorts of fees and charges will likely be attached to the final cost.
The numbers do not lie
The mechanic does touch on a sensitive subject, which is fast charging. He claims that owners can't "fill up" anytime they want, which is an exaggeration. Kilmer misspoke. EV owners can stop and recharge wherever a socket or charger is available. They can even do so when the EV's state of charge is over 95 percent.
Speed and power, baby!
Kilmer suggests that the Mustang Mach-E feels more like a quick internal combustion engine-powered vehicle than an EV, which, in my opinion, isn't a bad thing. If you want more and more people to make the switch to cleaner powertrains, it might be a good idea to show them what these motors and batteries can do without scaring them. It's not hard to lose control of a vehicle if you've never dealt with a powerful one before getting behind the steering wheel of a fast EV. For customers who want the thrill of mind-bending instantaneous acceleration, there are other rides out there.
Figuring out an honest recommendation
