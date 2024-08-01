Seasoned Car Mechanic Picks Apart Ford's Mustang Mach-E, but He's Stretching It

16 photos Photo: Ford / Scotty Kilmer on YouTube / Edited

Known for expressing himself without much restraint, Scotty Kilmer is one of America's most popular mechanics-turned-YouTubers. He has helped many find fixes for their cars and offered free instructions on how to take better care of their rides. In his latest upload, the man claims Ford's Mustang Mach-E is the "worst thing" he has driven all year and explains why the Dearborn-based brand has trouble competing with the likes of Tesla.