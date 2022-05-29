Season Your Garage and Weekends With This Fine 1971 Pontiac Firebird

If you have a soft spot for classic muscle cars, then there are numerous models to choose from, and countless examples listed for grabs, in various conditions, from showroom-fresh to those that require many Benjamins to be brought back to their initial shine.
An interesting proposal in used muscle car market, the 1971 Pontiac Firebird pictured above, on the other hand, is said to have undergone a complete tear-down restoration. The Starlight Black paint is all-new, and so is the powder-coated trim. It sports the typical decals and logos on the outside, and rides on a pair of five-spoke wheels, hugged by the BFGoodrich tires with white branding.
Although in dire need of a complete detailing, the interior is just as nice as the exterior. Here, the owner decided to go for a light brown leather upholstery, wrapped around the front and rear seats, and door cards. Almost everything else, save for the wood trim on the dashboard panel, and the occasional metal accents, sports a black look. There is no modern stereo on deck here, or so it seems anyway, as the head unit is the original one.
Speaking of original stuff, this Pontiac Firebird does not seem to feature a modern air conditioning unit either. As a matter of fact, you may want to delete the word ‘modern’ from your mind when referring to it, as what you see is what you get, and it’s not exactly a tech-savvy kind of build (and we love it for that). Even the engine is the Pontiac 350 CI, coupled to a three-speed automatic transmission.
Advertised by Mecum for their Tulsa 2022 auction, which will run between June 9 and 11, the classic muscle car is one of the stars of the event. Unfortunately, there is no reference to its estimated selling price, but if anything, it should fetch a very decent sum. After all, it is an original copy ready to hit the road.
