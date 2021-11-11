Sea the Stars Is a Millionaire’s Dream for Star-Gazing and Daring Expeditions

Yachting enthusiasts had the opportunity to admire some great-looking models at this year’s various boat shows, but they’re always “hungry” for new designs. From the wildest concepts to the most fabulous innovations, yachts' designs allow us to dream big and go further than before.
We’ve said it before, and trends continue to show that yacht customers are increasingly interested in explorer ships. Contemporary boats should be as comfortable in the Arctic as they are in the Bahamas. Millionaires seem to be eager to explore remote regions and enjoy extended journeys without depending on infrastructure.
Aptly named Sea the Stars is a stunning explorer that blends performance and reliability with the most luxurious amenities. The 262-foot (80 meters) ship with naval architecture by the Italian Palumbo shipyard is designed with Ice Class specifications, for an extensive range of 7,000 nautical miles, at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).
The two 1,800 kW Azipod diesel-electric engines are powerful enough for long journeys, while also being almost silent and vibration-free. To better handle the rough spots of any trip, the ship is also fitted with two zero-speed stabilizing fins.
Other than its far-reaching capabilities, Sea the Stars stands out due to its design. The interesting bridge deck acts as the main lounge space, with a raised swimming pool flanked by two large tenders. A glass spiral staircase that's meant to shine in the sunlight connects the beach club with the main deck.
A guest lounge, an informal dining area, and a galley will be arranged on the main deck, framed by ceiling-high windows. Imagine a night when you're gazing at the stars through a telescope while someone is playing the piano, on your way to some far-away place – this beautiful yacht is meant to connect the sky with the sea.
A total of 12 guests can enjoy spending time on this yacht, featuring cabins with generous windows, en-suite bathrooms, and walk-in wardrobes. The design can be customized to match the future owner's preferences. From cinemas, game rooms, and nightclubs to gyms, jacuzzis, and spas, this explorer can include anything that would make trips even more comfortable. The ship can also accommodate a larger garage for water toys, in addition to the helipad.
The sumptuous Sea the Stars, coming in 2022, is fit for a millionaire in terms of pricing as well. According to the listing at Globe Regal, its lucky owner will have to part with almost $75 million (€65 million). But it’s probably worth it for modern, luxurious expeditions.
