Sea Breeze Is a Tiny House With a Generous Front Porch, Ideal for a Growing Family

The Sea Breeze is a park model , and it's 34.2-ft-long (10.3-meter-long). With the porch, it gains another 9.1 ft (2.7 meters) in length. At this size, the Sea Breeze is like a mini-mansion amongst tinies. It comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, a light-filled living room, a bathroom, bunk beds, a downstairs bedroom, and a spacious loft.As you enter The Sea Breeze from the spacious front porch, you'll step into a living space filled with light. There are numerous windows on each side of this home, offering owners incredible panoramic views. The living room has enough space for a large couch and a small coffee table.From there, you can spot the open-concept kitchen, which is really no different from the one you'd see in a regular-sized apartment. It includes a stainless steel sink, a convection microwave, a five-burner induction cooktop with an oven, and a full-size refrigerator. There are also generous black countertops and plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage.Right next to the fridge is a stackable washer and dryer. Down the hallway, on the right, are bunk beds, a feature you don't usually see that often in a tiny. They can be used by the kids or by guests when they stay over. On the opposite side is the bathroom, which is equipped with a large shower, a round sink with storage underneath, and a toilet.At the rear is the master bedroom, which can fit a king-size mattress and some closets. Above is the loft. This area can be accessed via a set of black wooden stairs. It's incredibly spacious and can be used as a second bedroom or a small office.For all of this, the Sea Breeze starts at $118,000, which isn't exactly a "tiny" price. Recently, Chance from Chance's Home World had the opportunity to check the model out and see what it's all about. You can click the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.