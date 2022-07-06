Sea Breeze Is a Tiny House With a Generous Front Porch, Ideal for a Growing Family

Tiny homes come in all shapes and styles. There are small tinies, which barely offer any room to move around, and there are spacious dwellings packed with all sorts of features. The Sea Breeze is on the bigger side. With 396 sq ft (26.7 sq meters) of available space and a generous front covered porch, this house is ideal for a growing family.
The Sea Breeze is a park model, and it's 34.2-ft-long (10.3-meter-long). With the porch, it gains another 9.1 ft (2.7 meters) in length. At this size, the Sea Breeze is like a mini-mansion amongst tinies. It comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, a light-filled living room, a bathroom, bunk beds, a downstairs bedroom, and a spacious loft.
As you enter The Sea Breeze from the spacious front porch, you'll step into a living space filled with light. There are numerous windows on each side of this home, offering owners incredible panoramic views. The living room has enough space for a large couch and a small coffee table.
From there, you can spot the open-concept kitchen, which is really no different from the one you'd see in a regular-sized apartment. It includes a stainless steel sink, a convection microwave, a five-burner induction cooktop with an oven, and a full-size refrigerator. There are also generous black countertops and plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage.
Right next to the fridge is a stackable washer and dryer. Down the hallway, on the right, are bunk beds, a feature you don't usually see that often in a tiny. They can be used by the kids or by guests when they stay over. On the opposite side is the bathroom, which is equipped with a large shower, a round sink with storage underneath, and a toilet.
At the rear is the master bedroom, which can fit a king-size mattress and some closets. Above is the loft. This area can be accessed via a set of black wooden stairs. It's incredibly spacious and can be used as a second bedroom or a small office.
For all of this, the Sea Breeze starts at $118,000, which isn't exactly a "tiny" price. Recently, Chance from Chance's Home World had the opportunity to check the model out and see what it's all about. You can click the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.
As you enter The Sea Breeze from the spacious front porch, you'll step into a living space filled with light. There are numerous windows on each side of this home, offering owners incredible panoramic views. The living room has enough space for a large couch and a small coffee table.
From there, you can spot the open-concept kitchen, which is really no different from the one you'd see in a regular-sized apartment. It includes a stainless steel sink, a convection microwave, a five-burner induction cooktop with an oven, and a full-size refrigerator. There are also generous black countertops and plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage.
Right next to the fridge is a stackable washer and dryer. Down the hallway, on the right, are bunk beds, a feature you don't usually see that often in a tiny. They can be used by the kids or by guests when they stay over. On the opposite side is the bathroom, which is equipped with a large shower, a round sink with storage underneath, and a toilet.
At the rear is the master bedroom, which can fit a king-size mattress and some closets. Above is the loft. This area can be accessed via a set of black wooden stairs. It's incredibly spacious and can be used as a second bedroom or a small office.
For all of this, the Sea Breeze starts at $118,000, which isn't exactly a "tiny" price. Recently, Chance from Chance's Home World had the opportunity to check the model out and see what it's all about. You can click the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.