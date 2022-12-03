Scratch That CSL Itch With This Brand-New BMW M4 GTS

It is for sale, as we hinted in the title and intro, but more on the pricing and other juicy details in just a few moments, as first we have to remind ourselves about some of the things that make it great.
First and most important, it is based on the previous-generation M4 Coupe. Second, it is more track-focused than its mainstream sibling. It has more power, and weighs less, and has the exclusivity part on its side too, with only 700 of them ever built, out of which 300 were officially granted a U.S. visa.
When it broke cover towards the end of 2015, it was the brand’s fastest production vehicle ever, and completely street legal, with a Nurburgring lap time of 7 minutes and 28 seconds, or almost half a minute quicker than the standard M4. In the power department, you are looking at the same turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six, albeit modified, featuring water injection.
The magic numbers are 493 hp (500 ps / 368 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, a generous boost over the regular car’s 425 hp (431 ps / 317 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). Channeling everything to the rear wheels, because this is the previous-gen M4 we are talking about, is the dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, with specially-configured Launch Control. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs 3.7 seconds, and it will run out of breath at 190 mph (305 kph).
M4 GTS is 176 pounds (80 kg) lighter than the regular M4. This was achieved by giving it CFRP hood, and spoilers at the front and rear, carbon ceramic brakes, titanium exhaust system, aluminum for certain suspension components, and rear-seat delete inside. Additional features that make it great are the special design, complete with a big rear wing, electromechanical steering that was retuned, improved differential, adjustable coilover suspension, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, measuring 265/35 at the front and 285/30 at the rear, wrapped around the 19- and 20-inch wheels respectively.
In addition to becoming a two-seater, the BMW M4 GTS has a roll bar inside too, racing seats with six-point harnesses, fire extinguisher, fabric door pulls for additional weight saving, and lots of Alcantara and carbon fiber trim. As a matter of fact, these changes have made it look more like a racer than ever before, especially with the bucket seats and racing harnesses that unfortunately were not on cars sold stateside due to regulations.
As for the one pictured in the gallery, it is being advertised on Hollmann with only the delivery miles under its belt. Thus, it probably still retains some of that new car smell, despite being roughly five years old, and it sports many gizmos, as detailed in the ad.
But you are probably curious how much it costs, and since you are aware that it is a special model whose production was capped at 700 units, you already know that it is anything but a bargain, right? The listing reveals an asking price of €172,550, including tax, or $179,245 at today’s exchange rates. So, if you had that much money burning a hole in your bank account, and a huge desire to get yourself a rare premium compact sports coupe, would you go for this M4 GTS?
