Scrambled Yamaha SR500 Has Bucketloads of Custom Elegance, Calls Itself Type 7X

It certainly looks the part from afar, though the real magic will reveal itself in the details.
With its simple anatomy and quintessentially retro proportions, the Yamaha SR nameplate has been a darling of the global bike-modding community for many years. Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi of Auto Fabrica seem to be particularly fond of this platform, as they’ve tackled as many as seven SR-based projects in the past.
Dubbed Type 7X, the scrambled beauty we’re about to admire was once a bone-stock SR500 from Yamaha’s lineup. Bujar and Gaz looked to vintage scramblers for inspiration, and what they came up with is quite simply a work of art! As soon as the donor had been dismantled, Fabrica’s specialists proceeded to manufacture a curvy exhaust system out of mild steel.
To make sure the high exhaust temperatures won’t cook the rider’s leg, they added a perforated heat shield and wrapped the whole pipework in a layer of Cerakote. What’s even more alluring than the seamless plumbing is that custom-made fuel tank and its voluptuous contours. Mind you, the left side may look fairly basic, but the same can’t be said for the opposite flank!
There’s a sports car-esque air vent preventing things from getting too hot, and an aluminum side panel makes its way down to embrace the exhaust pipe. As your eyes move towards the rear end, they meet an elegant saddle cloaked in suede upholstery, along with an LED taillight, progressive Hagon shocks, and a handmade fender.
Up north, one may find a new headlamp, Motogadget instrumentation, and a Renthal handlebar sporting bespoke leather grips. The SR500’s original forks have been retained, but they were shortened and fitted with higher-spec internals to complement the southernmost suspension upgrades.
In the footwear department, the Muharremi brothers installed stainless-steel spokes, 18-inch rims, and a knobby set of Maxxis tires. Finally, the bike’s engine was subjected to a comprehensive overhaul, which saw its piston, valves, and bearings replaced with fresh componentry. The finishing touches come in the form of a Mikuni VM34 carburetor and an aftermarket clutch mechanism.
