Scrambled BMW R 100 Is a Collection of Classy Traits You Will Most Certainly Love

11 photos Photo: Cafe Racer Dreams via Pipeburn

Don’t let the name mislead you; the guys over at Cafe Racer Dreams (CRD) in Spain will gladly tackle many different styles for their projects. In fact, scramblers have been their main specialty as of late, and the same goes for old-school BMW airheads in their various forms. Choosing to do one thing and do it well, the shop’s focus was gradually narrowed down to the R series from Bavaria over the years.