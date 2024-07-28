Scrambled BMW R 100 Is a Collection of Classy Traits You Will Most Certainly Love

Don’t let the name mislead you; the guys over at Cafe Racer Dreams (CRD) in Spain will gladly tackle many different styles for their projects. In fact, scramblers have been their main specialty as of late, and the same goes for old-school BMW airheads in their various forms. Choosing to do one thing and do it well, the shop’s focus was gradually narrowed down to the R series from Bavaria over the years.
By now, they’ve gotten the airhead customization formula down to an art form, while also managing to keep things fresh from one project to the next. What we’re about to look at is the 132nd bike pieced together by CRD’s specialists, and it’s one gorgeous sight to behold! Pinches of Brat-style influence adorn an otherwise scrambled package, with all the German flair you could want from a classic BMW boxer.
As their starting point, the Spanish experts went with an R 100 from the model-year 1982. Now, there is obviously a lot for us to talk about here, so let’s dive right in without further ado. Upon arrival at the Cafe Racer Dreams HQ in Madrid, the donor was promptly dismantled and placed on the workbench for the real fun to get started. It did so with some structural reworking of the rear end.
First, the subframe was shortened and looped to tighten up the motorcycle’s proportions in that area, while the rest of the frame got cleaned up and fitted with new mounting points where needed. Atop the reworked subframe lies a custom bench seat, upholstered in brown leather that looks like a million bucks. The saddle isn’t the only place you’ll find this handsome upholstery, though.
It was also used for a pair of bespoke tank pads, which come with diamond pattern stitching to really dial the antique charm to eleven. These are worn by the stock fuel tank, which is the only piece of OEM bodywork left on this R 100 scrambler. A handmade fender is placed right below the saddle at the back, supporting the license plate bracket and a full suite of LED lighting components.
They bite a pair of floating aftermarket discs, but the BMW’s standard rear drum brake remains in place just like its unmistakable wheels. Speaking of the hoops, their rims were cloaked in Continental TKC 80 Twinduro rubber for plentiful grip both on and off the pavement. Rear-end suspension duties are now assigned to premium Hagon shock absorbers.
Illuminating the way ahead is a retro-looking headlamp fitted on bespoke brackets, but you will also find an auxiliary module attached to the frame down tube on the right. Additionally, a pair of LED turn signals flank the bottom triple clamp, and there are plenty of other accessories worth looking at in the cockpit area.
There was one more thing to be taken care of before sending this machine to the paint booth, that being the powertrain sector. Its boxer-twin mill was given a once-over and refurbished where needed, then it gained a coat of black paint on the outside. Some fresh breathing equipment was also thrown into the mix, in the form of high-grade K&N pod filters on the intake side of things.
As for the exhaust, it is a heat-wrapped arrangement ending in dual SuperTrapp mufflers. Once the engine-related work was out of the way and the bike had been rewired, Cafe Racer Dreams could finally turn their attention to the paint job. There’s nothing crazy about the chassis, with items such as the frame, wheels, and suspension receiving a layer of black paint just like the powerplant.
What really makes this creature shine is the blue colorway on its gas tank, a hue you would normally see on the BMW M5. It complements the brown leather beautifully, but so does the shade of yellow applied to the round side panels. Atop the yellow base is the number 77 done in black, while both fenders have been left unpainted to bring the flawless metalwork to the forefront.
Further ahead, there are oval side covers flanking the saddle, and the updated attire is brought full circle by a slim front fender. The latter is placed in between a pair of inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Showa forks sourced from an unidentified Japanese bike. CRD used a custom CNC-machined top clamp to fit these in place, while the Tokico brake calipers found lower down originate from the same motorcycle as the forks.
Illuminating the way ahead is a retro-looking headlamp fitted on bespoke brackets, but you will also find an auxiliary module attached to the frame down tube on the right. Additionally, a pair of LED turn signals flank the bottom triple clamp, and there are plenty of other accessories worth looking at in the cockpit area.
On the one hand, a Motogadget Motoscope Tiny speedo is neatly recessed into the headlight bucket, fronting a replacement handlebar from Renthal. This item is in turn adorned with Biltwell grips color-matched to the leather upholstery, as well as Motogadget switchgear and new mirrors. With all these goodies installed, the cockpit became much tidier while retaining every bit of functionality you’d get from the stock setup.
