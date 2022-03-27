Scotty Kilmer Says You Should Avoid This Automaker, Calls Its Cars "Endless Money Pits"

Scotty Kilmer is a well-known auto mechanic that never shied away from speaking his mind. Now he’s again answering questions asked by his followers and fans. One wants to know what he thinks about the diesel-powered Land Rover Freelander. Here’s his unfiltered opinion about the car itself and the manufacturer.
The Land Rover Freelander came to fruition as an answer for what the market was asking for. People wanted something smaller, but not without the ability to travel through snow and mud worriless. The British carmaker delivered with this crossover SUV. It was somewhat of a success. People liked the Land Rover DNA put into a different design that didn’t automatically mean you had to worry for parking and fitting in crowded urban areas.
It was also a first for Land Rover. They gave up on exclusively using the body-on-frame chassis – which, mind you, is better for off-roading. Freelander introduced the unibody structure. This made it more usable for everyday driving and the ride was also more comfortable.
The compact SUV was produced for 18 years. Two generations existed with some facelifts in between. During the 1997-2015 period, Land Rover sold a lot of them. The second generation (2009-2015) was, according to owner Tata Motors, the reason why they sold over 310,000 models.
Now you know why people keep asking about them even in 2022.
Scotty Kilmer talked about it and said that owners of the diesel version (Freelander TD4) were the lucky ones as these “don’t have all the problems the gasolines ones do.” But he didn’t stop here.
The auto mechanic tells everyone that “Land Rovers are endless money pits,” and even explains how he arrived at this conclusion. Kilmer shows he uses a computer program that includes a technical services bulletins list. It shows him all the problems cars have. The man says it makes him laugh when he compares Toyota with the British automaker. While the Japanese carmaker has “a list of 15 things that go wrong,” Land Rover has “like 85 pages of problems.” His experience as an auto mechanic surely helped him too on forming this very transparent and direct opinion.
He also says Land Rovers got to a pretty cheap price point nowadays because almost everyone knows they’re expensive cars to repair.
Scotty Kilmer also argues Land Rovers are one of the “worst-built vehicles in the world” before moving onto the next subject.
Let us know if you agree or disagree with the famous mechanic-turned-YouTuber. We’d love to hear your Land Rover ownership stories.
