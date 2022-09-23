Scotty Kilmer Publicly Shames Alamo for Charging Him an Extra $2.63

Scotty Kilmer is no stranger to the rental car company business. He previously warned people about some very dubious Hertz practices, but now the auto mechanic is the one who’s in the victim’s role. He had to pay $2.63 more after returning a vehicle rented from Alamo. Here’s why his account was charged with this tiny sum and why it upset him very much.
Known for his love of cars, restless bluntness about virtually any topic, and passion for sharing what he knows as a mechanic with his audience, Scotty Kilmer has been put in a tough spot – he’s upset about a car rental company because it charged him almost three dollars. And he chose to share his feelings with everyone.
The man explains that he paid for a car, made a trip with it, and returned it with a full tank of gas. All went well with the drop-off of the vehicle. Only after he got home did he discover that Alamo added $2.63 to his total bill. According to what Kilmer says in the video down below, the company's agents discovered that he didn't put enough gas in the tank, and that's why they added that small sum.
“Man... Are they getting cheap now! I don’t believe this,” said the mechanic-turned-YouTuber.
Kilmer argues that he did fill up the car’s tank but didn’t try to put too much gas in it. But Alamo’s employees found some extra space in the gas tank and added the half a gallon they identified as missing at $5.63 a gallon – that’s more than the average price of gas in the expensive state of California, where they pay $5.58 per gallon.
Furthermore, Scotty Kilmer points out that filling up your vehicle to the brim every time isn’t recommended. It might lead to evaporative emission control system (EVAP) issues. And he didn’t do it specifically because of this reason - the man didn't want to damage the vehicle.
“Shame on you, Alamo, for being cheapskates, super cheapskates. (…) They’ll end up ruining these things (the EVAP systems, Ed.) so they can rip off their customers for a few dollars. I paid a lot of money to rent that car. It’s an insult to charge me $2.63 for gasoline,” added Kilmer.
Finally, even though the video published on YouTube is titled “Looks Like I’m Going to Court,” and in the video description, we find written “I’m Taking This to Court,” Kilmer didn’t mention anything about pursuing legal action. After all, it’s just an unexpected $2.63 charge. A lawyer and the whole proceedings needed to reach a verdict would end up costing much, much more. Moreover, the outcome of a trial isn’t guaranteed.
