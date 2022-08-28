Scotty Kilmer Praises an EV Maker for a Very Good Reason, It's Not Tesla

Scotty Kilmer is well known for his bias towards Japanese-made vehicles and other brands’ cars that don’t come with unnecessary technologies or useless complications. But things change. Here we have the auto mechanic praising an EV maker that recently entered the U.S. market. He makes a good point!
There comes a time when anyone can change or, like in Kilmer’s case, discover that there’s more than just one option when it comes to things we like or want. Known for having a knack for cars that are made to last, the mechanic now praises an EV maker that has just come to the U.S.
Scotty Kilmer says VinFast – a Vietnamese automaker that recently switched to making only all-electric vehicles – does things right. When everyone was trying to understand or find out if their Tesla, Rivian, or BMW still qualify for the EV tax credit, this company told its pre-order holders and prospective customers to not worry. No matter what was going to be decided, their buyers would end up getting the $7,500. They cut through all the confusion with cold, hard cash – a language everyone understands.
“If VinFast reservation holders sign the revised agreement and are denied the rebate by the IRS for reasons not attributable to the customer - VinFast will provide a $7,500 purchase price rebate (or similar rebate) on their VinFast vehicle purchase,” said the company’s Vice President Brook Taylor.
Because of this wise decision, the mechanic-turned-YouTuber argues VinFast’s people are “sharp businessmen.”
“They’re not stooges. They’re not like old Elon who just keeps raising the price,” said Kilmer.
VinFast currently has on offer two all-electric SUVs for the U.S. market – the VF8 and VF9. To make a reservation, customers must pay $200. This is a fully refundable deposit.
Both vehicles have passed the NHTSA safety testing with flying colors and are almost similar. The main difference between them is that the VF9 can be ordered in a six-seat or seven-seat configuration. It also comes with 50 mi (80 km) of range more than the VF8.
Deliveries begin with the VF8, and the first ones are scheduled to happen in November. Californians are the first in line.
Scotty Kilmer says VinFast – a Vietnamese automaker that recently switched to making only all-electric vehicles – does things right. When everyone was trying to understand or find out if their Tesla, Rivian, or BMW still qualify for the EV tax credit, this company told its pre-order holders and prospective customers to not worry. No matter what was going to be decided, their buyers would end up getting the $7,500. They cut through all the confusion with cold, hard cash – a language everyone understands.
“If VinFast reservation holders sign the revised agreement and are denied the rebate by the IRS for reasons not attributable to the customer - VinFast will provide a $7,500 purchase price rebate (or similar rebate) on their VinFast vehicle purchase,” said the company’s Vice President Brook Taylor.
Because of this wise decision, the mechanic-turned-YouTuber argues VinFast’s people are “sharp businessmen.”
“They’re not stooges. They’re not like old Elon who just keeps raising the price,” said Kilmer.
VinFast currently has on offer two all-electric SUVs for the U.S. market – the VF8 and VF9. To make a reservation, customers must pay $200. This is a fully refundable deposit.
Both vehicles have passed the NHTSA safety testing with flying colors and are almost similar. The main difference between them is that the VF9 can be ordered in a six-seat or seven-seat configuration. It also comes with 50 mi (80 km) of range more than the VF8.
Deliveries begin with the VF8, and the first ones are scheduled to happen in November. Californians are the first in line.