Scottish Startup Munro Vehicles To Bring Its Electric Off-Roader to the U.S. from 2023

Scottish-designed Munro EV, a plain and simple all-terrain 4x4 that has been compared to the iconic Humvee, will become available in the U.S. from 2023. The startup manufacturing the off-roader, called Munro Vehicles, has recently signed an agreement for the sale and distribution of the vehicle stateside.
The sales agreement was signed with Glasgow-based EV leasing specialist Wyre, which will have exclusive rights for the commercialization of the fully-electric Munro off-roader in the United States.
According to the startup, the Munro is meant “to carry personnel and equipment across difficult terrain,” so Wyre is looking to supply the 4x4 vehicle to US industrial operations, such as gold mines in Nevada, forestry businesses in Canada, oil fields in Texas, farmers in Florida, and others. With a modular construction, the off-roader is quite versatile and can be used for a wide array of purposes.
“North America is a key growth market for Munro, and we’re pleased to be able to partner with Wyre to realize our ambitions ahead of our original timeline,” Munro CEO Russ Peterson is cited as saying by Autocar.
“We’re dedicating half of our 2023 production to left-hand-drive vehicles developed specifically for the US market, which Wyre will deliver to customers throughout the year.”
Munro is one of the few commercial EVs available at the moment and can already be pre-ordered in the UK. It comes with an electric motor capable of producing 376 hp (380ps/280 kW) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque. It also features permanent four-wheel drive with locking differentials.
The utility EV includes an 80.1 kWh battery that promises a 168-mile (270 km) range in mixed-driving conditions. It weighs around 2.7 tons, but the company claims it can do the zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in under five seconds.
As for production numbers, Munro Vehicles has ambitious plans for the next decade. It wants to build 50 examples for 2023, increase the number to 500 in 2024 and 2,500 units in 2025, and then reach 5,000 annually by 2030.
The vehicle comes with a prince point around the £75,000 mark, which translates to about $88,500 in the U.S.
