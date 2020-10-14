Scott “Genius” Crushes with a Truly Personalized Ride for the World’s Mountains

Scott was one of the pioneers in using carbon fiber on bike frames, and with the Genius, it really nailed it. Using its know-how, the team put together a durable yet light and flexible frame to take all the beating you have in mind. But it’s a frame design that’s not meant just for mountain or downhill riding, but even suitable for some off-road races.
It's called the Scott Genius 900 Tuned AXS. Funny enough, depending on where you are in the world, you will receive a bike with different additional components, but the frame does remain the same. Only tires, seat posts, and a few minor components differ. However, the yellow Genius is designated for US markets and comes in with a medium range price of 8,000 U.S. dollars. While the white frame variation seems to be for the global markets and to purchase one you must use a local dealership, so you might end up paying a bit more, but came in at 9,000 US.
An important aspect of this type of bike design is the size of the wheels. It’s important to know what bikes are suitable for what sort of terrain, for both your safety and the bike's, but also for the level of control you need when handling rocky and uneven terrain and even drops.
frame slightly and throw on your new set of tires. Why is this important?
Let’s say you are an avid rider. Being one you know what it means to travel enough to where you start seeing major differences in terrain. Know that the next fifty miles or so should be a bit more downhill, you’ll want to throw on the 29er’s to cover that terrain faster. Until now you only needed the 27’s for control and acceleration uphill.
But now that you do have to start a descent, is your suspension ready? Well, they really didn’t call it Genius for nothing. The rear shock of the bike is a Fox Nude TR EVOL trunnion with three different modes to help you adjust your tail to the terrain you’re on. A lockout, traction control, and descend function offer from near-to-none to the full 150mm of travel the shock is capable of. Just perfect for soft landings following that rigid rise. Fork the Front for we can find a Fox 36 Float Factory with 150mm of travel.
systems give out? We can chat about that some other time.
This is a main reason as to why bikes like these will still be alive long after we’re gone. It seems that the best propulsion system around and with the least amount of possible interruptions is the human body. Bikes like these still meet a need to explore with only one mechanical limit, you. So, are your quads ready for this monster?
