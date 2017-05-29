Scott Dixon's Horrible Indianapolis 500 Crash Is a Testament to Racing Safety

Some people with desk jobs think their activity puts them at great risk, and according to the latest orthopedic discoveries, sitting in a chair for prolonged periods of time does have a negative impact on your health.





REPLAY: @scottdixon9 checked, cleared, and released after this turn 1 incident during the #Indy500 at @IMS. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/gaD950M27F — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 28, 2017 However bad that may be, it's still not as severe as crashing into a protective barrier at speed (around 350 km/h or 217 mph, according to Stuff.co.nz ) while strapped to the single seat of a race car. There are dangerous jobs, and then there is being a professional driver in competitions such as Indy 500.Scott Dixon is no motorsport stranger. The New Zealander is a 15-yer IndyCar veteran and has managed to win in Indianapolis nine years ago, but throughout his career, he's never been involved in a crash as spectacular as the one this Sunday.Since we're using words like "spectacular" to describe the incident, it's clear that, despite the impressive airtime, nobody got hurt. In fact, it was only Scott - who had previously claimed the pole position in the race - who walked away with a "sore ankle," but after you watch the whole thing, that'll be like fighting a grizzly and complaining about having a nail broken.The more ironical part is that, as it so often happens, it wasn't even Dixon's fault. Another driver, Jay Howard, lost control of his car and slammed into the outside wall. He then veered toward the inside just as the cars behind him were emerging from a turn. Dixon braked, but the impact could not be avoided.Scott's car went up in the air, hit a barrier that sliced the rear of his vehicle clean, did a few turns in the air, impacted the asphalt upside down and, generally speaking, probably felt like a sock inside a washing machine minus the water. In the end, the car's safety cell and one front wheel were the only things left, which Scott thought was enough to try and steer the vehicle. AutoGuide says this was only the icing on a weekend filled with mixed emotions for Scott, as the Kiwi driver was robbed at gunpoint just a few hours after earning the pole position, so it's safe to assume 2017 Indy 500 will be a year Dixon will want to forget as quickly as possible. Unless he decides to retire and exchange the potential fatal injuries of race driving with the certain spine problems of a desk job.