Scott Disick's McLaren 720S Is the Latest to Undergo Updates, Fleet Looks Like Kim K’s

Famous for being previously linked to Kourtney Kardashian, who loves cars as much as the rest of her family, Scott Disick is no different. And now his fleet resembles Kim Kardashian’s, with matching chalk grey paint. The latest to receive updates is his McLaren 720S.
Not long ago, Kim Kardashian revealed she splashed over $100k to match three of her vehicles, painting them the same shade of grey she used inside her luxurious mansion.
And Scott Disick seems to follow the same trend, because recently, most of his cars received the same chalk-grey shade, but went for a wrap instead of paint.
The first one was his Ferrari 812 Superfast, which received a grey wrap and a rear wing for better aerodynamics. Then, he moved on to his beloved Ferrari F8 Tributo, which used to be red. Now, it features the same color wrap.
His most recent Instagram Stories posted on March 8 show that his McLaren 720s underwent some changes, too. Although in the past it used to be black, either paint or wrap, the supercar now sports the same color as the rest of his fleet.
The list of mods included aftermarket custom wheels from Al13Wheels with Toyo tires. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum worked with Launch Auto Sports for the full project. The car also got subtle carbon fiber add-ons, a rear wing, and an Inozetek wrap with custom graphic design by the auto shop’s own designers.
They didn't mention whether the engine got any upgrades. The British carmaker revealed the McLaren 720s in 2017 at the Geneva International Motor Show. It’s powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that sends 710 horsepower (720 ps) and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) to the rear axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
With figures like these, the 720S is able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph).
In one of the shots, we see Scott Disick's son, Reign, next to the car. "Daddy can I have the keys?" he wrote and even gave a glimpse of part of his fleet parked in the driveway, including a gray Lamborghini Urus, all matching.
