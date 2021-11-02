Scott Disick Enjoys “Boat Life” at 115 MPH in Miami, With “Room to Go”

Bisimoto’s Porsche 935: The EV Conversion That Even Petrolheads Have Fallen For

A lover of speed and everything with a motor, Scott Disick took out a Cigarette Racing boat at Miami Beach, driving it at 115 mph, as he gave us a glimpse of the “boat life.” 10 photos



He shared the experience on his social media via a couple of video clips, as he drove the boat at 115 mph, stoically holding the boat’s steering wheel. He also added that there’s “room 2 go.” And, indeed, there is.



Disick seems to be on a 515 boat, which is also known as Project One,



In another video of himself showing the rear of the speed boat, he also added the caption “gotta love Miami.”



Back on land, he shared a selfie as he posed in front of several parked boats, writing on the picture: “Boat life, one of the reasons I love life.” Another reason is pasta, which he added in a picture a few hours later as he enjoyed dinner with his son, Mason, sharing his wisdom that "best things in life r free." Well, the pasta clearly isn't. At least, not for everyone.



Let’s not forget Scott Disick’s need for speed is highlighted by his entire car collection. He recently



inspired by Mercedes-AMG's Project ONE hypercar . Described as the "most innovative performance boat Cigarette has ever built," it is powered by two Mercury Racing Quand Cam 4 Valve engines, which take the boat to a maximum horsepower of 3,100. Its structure consists of carbon fiber, Kevlar, and E-glass, which helps the boat speed through the water to a maximum speed of 140 mph (225 kph or 121 knots).