Scorpius-T Uses Beams To Detect and Disrupt Incoming Threats at the Same Time

As advanced long-range and mobile threats are starting to emerge, several nations are developing new systems to help their pilots better prepare for complex combat scenarios. One of them is Israel, which is introducing its latest multi-threat system built for various training scenarios: the Scorpius-T.
Built by ELTA Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, Scorpius-T is an Electronic Warfare (EW) emulator designed to train aircrews and EW operators to respond effectively in realistic multi-threat settings.
It provides individual advanced training for each trainee, supporting even fourth and fifth-generation fighter aircraft by creating diverse complex scenarios. It's a portable system that fits on small trucks and service vehicles. As a result, it may be used almost anywhere. Scorpius-T can also be easily deployed in any chosen location to simulate land-based attacks.
The system emulates a wide range of emitters, covering both classic and modern long-range threats. Since it uses a flexible threat database that can be programmable and frequently upgraded, future threats are supported. This includes surface-to-air missile systems, radar systems, and communication links.
Scorpius-T triggers aircraft warning systems by simulating the whole air defense engagement cycle, allowing EW operators to disable enemy systems. It responds to pilots' evasive maneuvers and provides post-mission debriefing, which offers an in-depth analysis for better training.
The core of the new system is an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA). Using this radar technology, radio waves can be sent out at different frequencies in multiple directions at the same time, allowing Scorpius-T to detect any threat no matter where it comes from. This allows aircraft to engage simultaneously.
ELTA Systems developed Scorpius-T as a modular and versatile platform. As a result, it can be exported or transported internationally for joint training missions.
The new system can be used in combination with the company's ground-based, long-distance Scorpius-G to provide multi-beam electronic attacks. Scorpius-G is capable of disrupting a wide range of airborne systems, including fire control radars, search radars, communication emitters, and other sensors.
