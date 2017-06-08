autoevolution

Scooter Rider Fails To Give Way, Gets Smashed By A Car

 
Being on two wheels around many other cars naturally, should make you be more vigilant. With all the safety gear you can get, you’re still at a big disadvantage compared to a car in a crash. However, there are still riders out there who simply ignore common sense and get into trouble.
Take this scooter rider in Wroclaw, Poland, for example, who most probably had no idea of how that intersection works. The incident was captured by a dashboard camera from a driver a few cars behind.

The angle from which it was filmed isn’t great, as it took me about three rewinds to understand what’s going on, but if you look to the left of the scene from the beginning, it’s all so clear.

Apparently, the rider had filtered through the cars to the front of the pack and hadn’t had time to observe the intersection’s configuration and signaling before the green light.

So, as soon as the stoplight turned green, he/she simply gunned it and turned left, probably thinking the traffic light mounted on the left side of the road grants him/her the right of way.

Well, it would have been true if the said traffic light had an arrow pointed to the left. If that’s not present and you want to turn left, you have to yield to all the incoming traffic.

The cars from the opposite way were given a green light at the same time, and no one expected the scooter to gun it, so one car that took off a bit faster managed to fully T-bone the scooter, sending the rider into the air.

It’s hard to see, but I don’t really see much safety equipment either. There appears to be a helmet, though. Anyway, the rider is said to have survived, luckily, and we hope he/she learned a valuable lesson here.

