Sci-Fi City Builder IXION Has a New Launch Date

One of the most anticipated sci-fi games of 2022, IXION, has been delayed. Initially slated for November 16, the game has now been pushed back by about three weeks, developer Bulwark Studios announced today.
That said, fans of the genre will be able to play the full version of IXION on December 7, less than two months from now. Keep in mind that this is another tentative launch date, so the game might end up being pushed into 2023.
In IXION, players must lead the Tiqqun space station throughout the stars in search for a new home for humanity. Following the catastrophic collapse of the Earth, a small community of survivors have embarked on an intergalactic journey.
“From day one, we have wanted to deliver a stand-out game in the strategy genre and the reception so far has been amazing. To have won these big awards is huge and it’s a credit to all the hard work and effort that the Bulwark team have put in so far. We’re now very close to a release candidate that we can truly be proud of, we feel that the extra time will mean we can live up to the expectations of our fantastic community,” said Christian Woolford, Producer at Kasedo Games.
IXION combines city building, survival and exploration elements into an exciting space opera. Until a proper The Expanse videogame comes out, this is probably the closest that we, fans of the sci-fi thriller, will get.
Along with the new release date, developer Bulwark Studios and publisher Kasedo Games launched a new “Behind the Scenes” video that explains the design and programming side of development. The video also reveals some of the finer points to creating an in-depth game world, as the game’s launch date draws near. IXION is not yet available for pre-order, but those interested can add the game to their Steam wishlist.
