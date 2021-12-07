SCG Presents New Images of 010 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Zero-Emission

The last vehicle from SCG (Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus) that we have shared with our readers was the Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup Concept. If you still have that in mind, you will get shocked by the images of the 010 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Zero-Emission. Bear in mind that this is a different vehicle; one planned to race the Baja 1000 as soon as 2022.

14 photos