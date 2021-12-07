SCG Presents New Images of 010 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Zero-Emission

The last vehicle from SCG (Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus) that we have shared with our readers was the Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup Concept. If you still have that in mind, you will get shocked by the images of the 010 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Zero-Emission. Bear in mind that this is a different vehicle; one planned to race the Baja 1000 as soon as 2022.
With only its bare bones presented in these drawings, the 010 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Zero-Emission does not allow us to imagine the final vehicle with a lot of precision. Anyway, it is clear that it is not just based on the Boot powered by a combustion engine. On the contrary: it looks like an entirely new project.
As SCG said to some fans that asked about it on Twitter and Facebook, the massive hydrogen tanks in the back did not negatively affect weight distribution. The carmaker and race team said it is “exactly as we want it to be.”
The tanks will use cryogenic hydrogen, meaning it will be liquid, with a density nearly twice that of hydrogen kept at 70 MPa (10,153 psi). The issue is keeping the gas below -252.87°C (-423.17°F).
The objective is to make the competition FCEV reach a range of more than 1,000 km (621 miles) while running really, really fast. If things go well at the Baja 1000, we may see the Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup Concept at the 2023 edition of the same competition.
SCG has plans to make its FCEVs be “reasonably priced” vehicles, which means they will eventually be put for sale. Considering how expensive SCG cars are, we will not see the Boot or the Boot Pickup Zero-Emission as much as we would like to, but they will be around, especially in California. If our readers there are willing to share pictures of them, we’ll be happy to share them with our audience worldwide.
Jesse's Dream is coming to life!— Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (@Glickenhaus) December 6, 2021
Attending Physicians @FirstModeHQ @PodiumEngineer Armada Engineering
Glickenhaus 010 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Zero-Emission! ????First Race will be Baja 1000 2022. We can not wait! #glickenhaus#scgboot#baja10002022 #scgbaja2022 pic.twitter.com/JgDzdw8xu1