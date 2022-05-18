SCC Harley-Davidson Street Glide Priced as Much as Two Muscle Cars, But It’s All American

A medium-priced, brand new Ford Mustang can be had for anywhere between $30,000 and $40,000. Likewise, Dodge’s iconic Charger - Challenger duo. And that’s also about half the price this customized Harley-Davidson Street Glide is going for.
For several years now, we’ve been diving deep into the custom Harley world, and for one reason or another, most of the builds we’ve brought under the spotlight were created beyond America’s borders. Also, most of the time, the shops behind them do not share the total cost of their builds.
As of now, we’re crossing the ocean back home, and we’ll start looking at what the American aftermarket scene has to offer on the custom Harley front. And we’ll start with a shop called Southern Country Customs (SCC), founded by former NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace and based in Mooresville, North Carolina.
The stated mission of this relatively young crew (it was established in 2019) is to come up with “the world’s baddest custom Harley-Davidsons.” And just a quick look at the Street Glide we have here is more than enough to know SCC is on the right track.
The two-wheeler started life as a 2019 model-year machine and is powered by a 114ci engine, upgraded with the addition of S&S hardware.
At the front, the shop went for a raked out fairing and 14-inch hook handlebars, but also a 21-inch fat tire. Both the front and rear ride on air suspension, and a Covington Holeshot exhaust is featured to one side. We’re also treated to a custom stitched seat, carbon fiber saddlebags at the rear, and an electric center stand.
One of the most impressive things on this bike is the custom audio system, comprising carbon 8-inch speakers in the lids, 8-inch speakers in the fairing, and an upgraded amp in the tour pack.
As said, the SCC Harley-Davidson Street Glide costs about as much as two true American muscle cars, which would be $64,500. But unlike most custom Harleys we’ve featured, it too is all American, and that might be enough to some.
As of now, we’re crossing the ocean back home, and we’ll start looking at what the American aftermarket scene has to offer on the custom Harley front. And we’ll start with a shop called Southern Country Customs (SCC), founded by former NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace and based in Mooresville, North Carolina.
The stated mission of this relatively young crew (it was established in 2019) is to come up with “the world’s baddest custom Harley-Davidsons.” And just a quick look at the Street Glide we have here is more than enough to know SCC is on the right track.
The two-wheeler started life as a 2019 model-year machine and is powered by a 114ci engine, upgraded with the addition of S&S hardware.
At the front, the shop went for a raked out fairing and 14-inch hook handlebars, but also a 21-inch fat tire. Both the front and rear ride on air suspension, and a Covington Holeshot exhaust is featured to one side. We’re also treated to a custom stitched seat, carbon fiber saddlebags at the rear, and an electric center stand.
One of the most impressive things on this bike is the custom audio system, comprising carbon 8-inch speakers in the lids, 8-inch speakers in the fairing, and an upgraded amp in the tour pack.
As said, the SCC Harley-Davidson Street Glide costs about as much as two true American muscle cars, which would be $64,500. But unlike most custom Harleys we’ve featured, it too is all American, and that might be enough to some.