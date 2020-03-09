Scaling Issues Sometimes Make Android Auto a Waste of Time

5 The Latest Android Auto Version No Longer Closes After Turning Off the Engine

For the time being, it’s pretty difficult to tell if there’s a workaround for this bug, but given it’s an OS issue, phone makers themselves might have to resolve this on their own. In the meantime, switching to a different phone brand appears to be the only way to go until a patch lands. One of the issues that make Android Auto more or less useless, however, concerns scaling, as depending on the display size and resolution, Google’s platform may not be rendered correctly.This is the case of this Jeep Grand Cherokee , where Android Auto isn’t expanded to use the entire screen estate, but the UI is aligned to the left in a smaller layer. The issue appears to exist on other Jeep models as well.One possible workaround in this case is heading over to the developer settings in Android Auto and force the app to use a different resolution. A reboot of the phone is also required to save the changes, albeit some users on reddit say this doesn’t necessarily make a difference and the issue still occurs.By the looks of things, the bug happens regardless of the Android version running on the phone, as it’s encountered on devices powered by Android 10 as well.But on the other hand, it doesn’t seem to happen on all phone brands. For example, users on the reddit post linked above claim the issue takes place when using a Xiaomi phone, but on the other hand, everything appears to work correctly with a Samsung Galaxy S9.At first glance, this seems to be an indication that the glitch isn’t happening on Jeep’s side but is linked with the software running on the phone. A reset of the smartphone doesn’t resolve the problem.For the time being, it’s pretty difficult to tell if there’s a workaround for this bug, but given it’s an OS issue, phone makers themselves might have to resolve this on their own. In the meantime, switching to a different phone brand appears to be the only way to go until a patch lands.