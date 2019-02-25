SC Woman Has Huge Gas Station Fail as She Tries to Fill Up

More on this:

1 Woman Runs Out of Gas on Isolated Stretch of Oregon Highway, is Stranded

2 Terrible Driver is Here to Reinforce Negative Female Stereotypes

3 Wife Crashes Into Husband’s Car Right in Their Driveway

4 Woman Claims She Got “Trapped” Inside a Car Wash, Owner Proves Her Wrong

5 Woman Delivers Twins in Traffic, While Giving Husband Directions to The Hospital