SC Woman Has Huge Gas Station Fail as She Tries to Fill Up

25 Feb 2019, 12:15 UTC
by
Another viral video has the Internet in stitches, while also apparently confirming that women can be pretty clueless motorists, right down to the simple operation of filling up the car’s tank with gas.
Shot in Greenville, South Carolina and shared on social media last week, the video shows a woman who, by her uniform, seems to work as a nurse, having serious trouble at a local gas station. She’s standing by her car and repeatedly (and quite desperately) trying to get gas, while failing to notice that the pump is out of order.

As the man who shot the video remarks, the handle isn’t even connected to the hose, which means the woman has zero chances of getting gas into her car.

“I was sitting at a gas station and noticed that the pump in front of me was disconnected from the hose,” the man says in the description of the video, as cited by Viral Hog. “A lady pulled up to get gas and didn't notice that the hose was disconnected from the handle and she proceeded to try and pump gas with it. In the end, a clerk comes out and points out the problem and she rolls her eyes.”

As some commenters point out, the kind thing to do would have been for this man to get out of his car and point out to the woman that the pump was out of order. Instead, he chose to take out his phone and sit in his car laughing at her expense, until a clerk came to help her out.

She could have been really tired after a long shift, or maybe she had a lot on her mind to make her act so cluelessly, commenters point out. Or maybe she really is a horrible driver who doesn’t even know how to pump her own gas. In the latter case, she is fair game for public mockery, others believe.

Judge for yourself. Here is the video.

