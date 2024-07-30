Say it Ain't So! This Classic Ferrari F40's Now a Restomod With an F133 V12

11 photos Photo: Iconic Auctioneers (edited by autoevolution)

Here's a few good rules for life. Don't eat the yellow snow, don't accept the weird-looking pill of unknown origin the plug brings over at the party, and for the love of all that's holy, don't modify a flagship Ferrari. Ferrari themselves can and have gone absolutely ape-you-know-what when people start messing with their ultra-high-end models in a way they themselves don't approve of, more often than not involving influencers and their own brand of tomfoolery.