Say it Ain't So! This Classic Ferrari F40's Now a Restomod With an F133 V12

Here's a few good rules for life. Don't eat the yellow snow, don't accept the weird-looking pill of unknown origin the plug brings over at the party, and for the love of all that's holy, don't modify a flagship Ferrari. Ferrari themselves can and have gone absolutely ape-you-know-what when people start messing with their ultra-high-end models in a way they themselves don't approve of, more often than not involving influencers and their own brand of tomfoolery.
That said, we can't imagine what Ferrari thinks about this 1992 F40 supercar, which looks a fair bit different than it did from the factory, both inside and out. On first impressions, you'll definitely notice the prominent front spoiler and maybe even the roll cage if you peep inside. But then you notice the hood doesn't look quite right. Nor does it appear to be sitting at the stock ride height. There's definitely something beyond OEM going with this Ferrari that wasn't sanctioned by the manufacturer.
It turns out that this isn't some Ferrari-spec OEM race car, nor was it a pristine example that some Yahoo with a two-dollar tool kit decided needed modifications. Instead, this was a genuine crash test item intended to ensure the F40 platform was up to code pre-Euro NCAP safety protocols, presumably at a smaller national level rather than some multinational conglomerate as we have today. After that was complete, the resulting wreck was given as a gift of sorts to one of Ferrari's trusted racing associates, a man by the name of Stefano Sebastiani.
Sebastiani was no stranger to high-stakes sports car racing. Across a career that spanned four decades between the early 1970s and mid-2000s, he raced at least ten different Ferraris and dozens of cars from other manufacturers across over a hundred unique race entries. So to say, he was one of the few people on planet Earth, most of whom live in Italy, and they felt comfortable enough lending what was once the original hypercar for their own officially approved business. Once assured Ferrari wouldn't sue to the pants off him for laying a wrench within five feet of an F40, Sebastiani meticulously modified it for Grand Touring Endurance (GTE) racing with a racing-spec roll cage and all the appropriate carbon fiber body panels.
But he wasn't done there, not even close. With an F133-series V12 sourced from the equally iconic 550 Maranello packing 478 horsepower (7 more than stock), but does so with a touch more refinement. In 2005, the car was further upgraded with a six-speed sequential racing gearbox, lowered suspension, and larger 18-inch wheels with chunkier tires to match. What would it cost to build this car yourself? Probably well above $1 million including the price of the car and inflation. Maybe even higher than that if you really crunch the numbers with parts and labor. It sure does help to find friends in high places. If you're one of the folks who can afford that, it's going up for auction next month. (As of late July 2024).
