Say Ciao to the 52-Meter M/Y CIAO Superyacht As It Begins Sea Trials

Initially launched at the end of May this year, the 170.6-foot (52-meter) M/Y CIAO superyacht built by bespoke Italian shipbuilder CRN is now out on sea trials.
Considered a new work of art in true CRN fashion, the M/Y CIAO superyacht comes with a well-defined exterior design characterized by sporty accents and signed off by Omega Architects and a lively, pleasant interior penned by Massari Design. The latter also put its stamp on the yacht’s outdoor social spaces.
The vessel completed its sea trials and test days at Ferretti Group’s Superyacht Yard in Ancona, Italy, showing off its charming attitude and sporty, dynamic personality, highlighted by the svelte exterior with stretched lines and a near-vertical bow.
Formerly known as CRN 142, the new custom yacht measures 52 meters in length (170.6 feet), 9 meters (29.5 feet) in the beam, and has a gross tonnage of 499. Weight reduction has been a priority for CRN engineers and naval architects, who used special light materials and an aluminum hull and superstructure in the construction of the ship
CIAO spans four decks and will offer accommodation for up to 10 guests in five cabins, including the main-deck owner suite and four VIP staterooms below.
When it first unveiled renderings of its interior, CRN described the yacht as a “tailor-made creation with a strong artisanal stamp.” Said renderings revealed a main saloon featuring an L-shaped sofa and armchair complemented by a dining table seating 10, flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows, all of it designed with conviviality in mind.
Actually, the entire vessel boasts full-height glass features, which help blur the lines between the luminous indoor and outdoor areas. The tinted glazing establishes a continuous connection to the surroundings and provides uninterrupted sea views in the utmost onboard privacy.
CIAO was designed in close collaboration with its knowledgeable owner, who specifically asked for alfresco living spaces and well-defined social areas. Obviously, the Italian yard complied and endowed the yacht with a sizeable al fresco dining area on the upper deck, as well as various versatile lounge areas with sunbathing spots and a spa pool on the sun deck and main deck.
There are also other roomy saloons on the main and upper decks providing plenty of space for social activities, as well as a beach club, hammam and spa in the wellness area, with a swim platform extending over the water.
The upper deck lounge, for instance, doubles as a cinema room, complete with a large screen and a bar. The space also opens directly to the on-deck dining room, which makes it a perfect day-to-night area for the owner and guests.
According to the CRN yard, which is a Ferretti Group brand, the CIAO superyacht is a masterpiece of nautical art that perfectly combines the finest Italian craftsmanship and know-how with unrivaled design and build quality.
According to the CRN yard, which is a Ferretti Group brand, the CIAO superyacht is a masterpiece of nautical art that perfectly combines the finest Italian craftsmanship and know-how with unrivaled design and build quality.