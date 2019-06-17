“Saved by the Bell” Fan Crashes Into Police Car While Searching for Fave Episode

A diehard “Saved by the Bell” fan wouldn’t let a little thing called driving get in the way of his enjoying his favorite show.
Kevin Bacon (no relation to the famous actor by the same name, though this one does bear a slight and ironic resemblance to Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris on “Saved by the Bell”) was arrested and charged after he crashed into a stationary police car. And then continued driving. And then tried to flee on foot.
The Smoking Gun obtained the arrest documents that show Bacon was so engrossed in his phone that he didn’t even notice he smashed into the cruiser, which was responding to a call of a broken down vehicle that had requested police assistance “due to the dangers of passing traffic.” Bacon was at the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Spark but he was paying no attention to the road, “using an Internet search engine to search for a specific episode of the 90's television sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’.”
The Vermont State Police also identified the episode in question: it’s “Screecher’s Spaghetti Sauce,” which aired during season 5 of the cult teen comedy. Bacon “was looking down at his cell phone at the time of the crash, as well as several minutes beforehand, and never saw the disabled vehicle or the marked police cruiser,” the report adds.
Bacon continued to drive for another while after the crash, but when he did pull over, he still had no intention of doing the right thing. Police apprehended him about a mile from the crash, arrested and charged him with gross negligent operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash, and was issued a citation for texting and driving.
Yes, but did he get the chance to find and watch his fave episode?
The Smoking Gun obtained the arrest documents that show Bacon was so engrossed in his phone that he didn’t even notice he smashed into the cruiser, which was responding to a call of a broken down vehicle that had requested police assistance “due to the dangers of passing traffic.” Bacon was at the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Spark but he was paying no attention to the road, “using an Internet search engine to search for a specific episode of the 90's television sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’.”
The Vermont State Police also identified the episode in question: it’s “Screecher’s Spaghetti Sauce,” which aired during season 5 of the cult teen comedy. Bacon “was looking down at his cell phone at the time of the crash, as well as several minutes beforehand, and never saw the disabled vehicle or the marked police cruiser,” the report adds.
Bacon continued to drive for another while after the crash, but when he did pull over, he still had no intention of doing the right thing. Police apprehended him about a mile from the crash, arrested and charged him with gross negligent operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash, and was issued a citation for texting and driving.
Yes, but did he get the chance to find and watch his fave episode?