Save Your Oil-Change Receipts, or Your Warranty Is Void, Warns Hyundai Owner

Hyundai prides itself on reliability and a comprehensive warranty that can go as far as ten years in certain conditions. Nevertheless, as one owner found out, the warranty means nothing without the service receipts to prove that the car was properly maintained throughout its life.
Rebecca Walker bought her 2015 Hyundai Genesis specifically because she believed in Hyundai’s warranty and reputation for reliability. She was a happy owner for seven years when one day she heard strange noises coming from under the hood while driving. The engine died soon after pulling over, but Rebecca wasn’t worried because she knew her car was covered under an industry-leading 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty.
The car was towed to a local Hyundai dealership, where the technicians concluded it needed a new engine. The car had 91,000 miles, well within the warranty, so Rebecca waited to hear from the dealership with good news. Instead, the dealership asked for more information to prove that she was the actual owner. That was easy, but then they requested to submit receipts for all the car’s oil changes.
“I told the serviceman that we have certainly gotten the oil changed but that we don’t have the receipts,” Walker said to nj.com. “We don’t just go to one place, and we have had the car for seven years.”
On August 15, the dealer got back to her to inform her that the warranty request for a new motor was denied. She was told that the service technician took a photo of the engine and determined there was “so much sludge.” This indicates that the car wasn’t maintained, and the oil changes were neglected. She tried to appeal the decision, but this attempt also failed. The dealer didn’t offer her the incriminating photograph of the engine either.
Rebecca tried to reconstitute the service records from the Carfax report and to find duplicate receipts from the garages where she serviced the car. She could get some records, but some gaps remained. It was enough for Hyundai to back the dealer’s decision to deny the warranty. Rebecca insists that she always serviced the car on time.
For now, there’s no way she could determine Hyundai or the dealership to repair her car on the warranty. Rebecca got a quote of $8,000 for a used engine, but the Genesis is still unmoved in her driveway. Although she lost hope, she told the story “as a cautionary warning to consumers to keep all receipts for work on cars” to ensure their warranties are honored.
The car was towed to a local Hyundai dealership, where the technicians concluded it needed a new engine. The car had 91,000 miles, well within the warranty, so Rebecca waited to hear from the dealership with good news. Instead, the dealership asked for more information to prove that she was the actual owner. That was easy, but then they requested to submit receipts for all the car’s oil changes.
“I told the serviceman that we have certainly gotten the oil changed but that we don’t have the receipts,” Walker said to nj.com. “We don’t just go to one place, and we have had the car for seven years.”
On August 15, the dealer got back to her to inform her that the warranty request for a new motor was denied. She was told that the service technician took a photo of the engine and determined there was “so much sludge.” This indicates that the car wasn’t maintained, and the oil changes were neglected. She tried to appeal the decision, but this attempt also failed. The dealer didn’t offer her the incriminating photograph of the engine either.
Rebecca tried to reconstitute the service records from the Carfax report and to find duplicate receipts from the garages where she serviced the car. She could get some records, but some gaps remained. It was enough for Hyundai to back the dealer’s decision to deny the warranty. Rebecca insists that she always serviced the car on time.
For now, there’s no way she could determine Hyundai or the dealership to repair her car on the warranty. Rebecca got a quote of $8,000 for a used engine, but the Genesis is still unmoved in her driveway. Although she lost hope, she told the story “as a cautionary warning to consumers to keep all receipts for work on cars” to ensure their warranties are honored.