Saudi Prince Shows Koenigsegg Agera RS1, Pagani Zonda Riviera in Perfect Garage

Instead, the Prince adorned his garage with the world premiere example of the Chiron and (are you ready for it, folks?) thje Vision GT Concept. Note that the latter is the real-life incarnation of the Gran Turismo Sport game Bugatti racecar. To be more precise, the image we have here shows the Koenigsegg Agera RS1 alongside the Pagani Zonda Riviera. After all, if you're into hypercars, what more could you want than the current holder of multiple acceleration, maximum speed and braking records, along with the naturally aspirated Pagani that matters more than its quicker Huayra successor?Now, you might notice that these velocity behemoths have similar specs and that's because they're both owned by a collector who is known online as b14 We're talking about Prince Badr bin Saud, who grabbed plenty of social media attention after taking a selfie with Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah, his grandfather - the pic was snapped one year before the monarch passed away in 2015. For the record, we'll remind you that, back in 2011, Forbes estimated King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia's fortune (close family was also included) to $21 billion.Of course, when it comes to the garage of such a car lover, two machines will never be enough, even though the man does seem to enjoy his contraptions in pairs.For instance, we talked about the royal figure back in the summer of 2016, when he acquired two Bugattis. But these weren't the kind of Molsheim machines you'll see your local millionaire driving.Instead, the Prince adorned his garage with the world premiere example of the Chiron and (are you ready for it, folks?) thje Vision GT Concept. Note that the latter is the real-life incarnation of the Gran Turismo Sport game Bugatti racecar.