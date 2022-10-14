Saturn Ion Red Line Is a Retro Sleeper, Past Decade's Forgotten Sporty Car, Reviewer Says

Not many people remember the 2007 Saturn Ion Red Line. While some would consider it as 'the last kicks of a dying horse,' performance had nothing to do with it. Those who were ‘car conscious’ during its release understand it was at the top of the affordable performance car list and a ridiculously fast sleeper of sorts. David Patterson of ThatDudeinBlue YouTube channel recently got the chance to take this retro ripper out for a spin.

9 photos