Satisfy Your Touring Needs With This Well-Preserved 1977 BMW R100RS

There’s no better way to fill the empty space in your garage than occupying it with a retro two-wheeler. 27 photos



As you’re reading this, an unsullied 1977 BMW R100RS is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer. The current bid is placed at 3,500 bucks, and you may feel free to submit yours until Saturday (August 14), when the BaT



The engine inhales via Dell’Orto carburetors, while its bearings, seals and gaskets have all been replaced in preparation for the sale. Additionally, you will also find an EME digital ignition unit and a premium set of coils from Dynatek’s inventory. Following the installation of a modern front tire, the standard shock absorbers were discarded to make way for higher-spec Koni alternatives.



Since we already talked about the adjustments, we might as well go into more detail about the bike’s general specifications.



Last but not least, the Beemer is capable of accelerating from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 4.6 seconds.

