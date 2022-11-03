Satin Black Tesla Model Y Blends Modern EV Looks With Ritzy Antique Bronze Style

Just recently, we found out that Tesla’s Model Y became Europe’s overall best-selling car in September, according to the good folks over at JATO Dynamics.
Apparently, the compact EV crossover SUV not only beat its more affordable Tesla Model 3 sibling but also topped the eternal VW Golf at home in Germany. Meanwhile, overall it positioned itself ahead of the smaller, ICE-powered Peugeot 208, Dacia Sandero, Skoda Octavia, and Toyota Yaris. As such, we have high hopes for Tesla.
Especially regarding the fact that it may survive Elon Musk’s decision to suddenly start playing with a different Twitter toy. Among many other potential threats, actually. Of course, everyone must lend a helping hand to ensure its survival. And it seems that aftermarket outlets are already hard at work doing their part, both when custom-fiddling with the bonkers 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid as well as with this odd-looking CUV.
Well, one can only do so much about the quirky, hunchback-style profile. But at least in the case of the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered a lowered EV treat from automotive store ADRO, it is not because of lack of trying. All in all, this is not a bad effort to conceal some of the styling flaws while directing everyone’s attention to the stand-out in any crowd features - like the exposed carbon fiber parts.
The Satin Matte Black paint (or perhaps it’s just a wrap, who knows) also lends a dark and menacing demeanor. But the owner did not go in the way of a murdered-out specification and instead chose to blend the modern EV powertrain with some ritzy aftermarket wheel styling. According to AG Luxury, we are dealing here with their AGL68 forged monoblock setup, all dressed up with a Matte Brushed Antique Bronze finish to provide a classy contrast.
