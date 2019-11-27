Sassy Volkswagen ID.4 Prototype Spied With Opel Grandland X Design Motifs

For some weird reason, Volkswagen is still trying to hide its future cars from us by camouflaging every pre-production prototype to the teeth, even those that have never had a predecessor or a direct rival to compare it with.
Firstly, revealing a prototype with no precursor and no competitor is really no biggie, since its design won't stop people from buying (or not buying) something else until that car is launched. Secondly, camouflaging a future VW car in this day and age is a futile attempt as pretty much all of Volkswagen Group's car look like they were designed by the same guys anyway, so it's easy to predict how they will look like.
That being said, Volkswagen engineers decided that the sayings about German humor are all wrong and camouflaged a 2021 ID.4 pre-production prototype to look like an Opel before taking it to slide around in the snow near the Arctic Circle.
Not just any Opel, actually, but a Grandland X, which is an ICE-powered crossover built on a PSA platform that has seemingly nothing in common with the future ID.4 electric crossover.
For the untrained eye they probably did a pretty good job on hiding most of the design elements, but judging by what we said earlier it is already known how the car will look. Just imagine an I.D. Crozz II Concept with smaller wheels, exterior rearview mirrors and a round steering wheel inside and you get the production ID.4.
Set to become the first-ever electric Volkswagen to be manufactured in the United States, at the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee, the ID.4 will join two other EVs across the Atlantic.
The crossover is expected to feature both single and dual electric motors, with an output of up to 300 horsepower depending on version, and a range of up to 500 km (310 miles). It will also be the first Volkswagen electric car to be sold globally, unlike the China and Europe-only ID.3 compact hatch.
The ID.4 will strip its Opel clothes sometime in the second half of 2020, with a Frankfurt Motor Show world premiere and an LA Auto Show U.S. launch more than likely.
That being said, Volkswagen engineers decided that the sayings about German humor are all wrong and camouflaged a 2021 ID.4 pre-production prototype to look like an Opel before taking it to slide around in the snow near the Arctic Circle.
Not just any Opel, actually, but a Grandland X, which is an ICE-powered crossover built on a PSA platform that has seemingly nothing in common with the future ID.4 electric crossover.
For the untrained eye they probably did a pretty good job on hiding most of the design elements, but judging by what we said earlier it is already known how the car will look. Just imagine an I.D. Crozz II Concept with smaller wheels, exterior rearview mirrors and a round steering wheel inside and you get the production ID.4.
Set to become the first-ever electric Volkswagen to be manufactured in the United States, at the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee, the ID.4 will join two other EVs across the Atlantic.
The crossover is expected to feature both single and dual electric motors, with an output of up to 300 horsepower depending on version, and a range of up to 500 km (310 miles). It will also be the first Volkswagen electric car to be sold globally, unlike the China and Europe-only ID.3 compact hatch.
The ID.4 will strip its Opel clothes sometime in the second half of 2020, with a Frankfurt Motor Show world premiere and an LA Auto Show U.S. launch more than likely.