Santorini Camper Conversion Stands as Inspiration to Move Along With a Van Life

Folks, before you is a camper van conversion from a team known as Love Campers. This crew from out of the U.K., and while you may never make it over to their side of the world for your very own project, we can use the Santorini conversion as a darn good example of how easy, simple, and capable such a build can be.
First off, you've picked up that Love Campers is a crew out of the U.K. What you don't know is that this family-owned business was started by a husband and wife team, Clara and Darren. With Darren's over 25 years of precision metal-working experience, and Clara's legal background, this crew has grown to offer more than just the Santorini, which we'll be looking at today.
Now, the way this works is by calling Love Campers and telling them you've got a medium-sized van and at least 21,995 GBP (29,506 USD at current exchange rates) to spend on this conversion. At which point, the crew will present to you what the Santorini can achieve. Depending on the brand and size of your van, you can be looking at a conversion of well over 28,000 GBP (37,560 USD at current exchange rates).
customizable wood finish, upholstery, even flooring. Go nuts, Love Campers will show you how.
What makes the Santorini so unique is that this conversion can sleep up to five people. It does this through an ingenious bedding system similar to that of bunks, but without the feeling of one. This is achieved by the dual bedding layout seen in the images.
Aside from the large east-west double bed above, underneath, the couch you see can be transformed into another sleeping area suitable for two more guests. However, if the number of guests traveling is less than three, the lower bedding can be reserved as a garage or storage for gear; maybe a solution to a heated discussion.
continuation of bedding along the starboard side of your van, you'll find access to things like a system control panel, three-burner cooktop with oven, and foldable sink. There's also a compressor fridge and plenty of overhead storage to take care of utensils and foodstuffs. Once meals are cooked, enjoy them on a folding table while sitting on the convertible bedding I mentioned.
While there isn't a bathroom or shower integrated into Santorini, a water tank still feeds your sink and other needs. With extra cash and some batting of your eyelashes, I'm sure Love Campers would explore integrating a shower into your setup.
The remaining features bring lighting, USB ports, a 240-volt hookup, and gas-powered heating. You can also opt for solar panels to help boost some of your camper's electric capabilities. However, solar capabilities will require some extra components.
Now, the images that Love Campers offers do a pretty good job of showing you how everything is set up. So, if you never make it out to Great Britain, you can still use the Santorini conversion as inspiration for your own locally-funded project.
First off, you've picked up that Love Campers is a crew out of the U.K. What you don't know is that this family-owned business was started by a husband and wife team, Clara and Darren. With Darren's over 25 years of precision metal-working experience, and Clara's legal background, this crew has grown to offer more than just the Santorini, which we'll be looking at today.
Now, the way this works is by calling Love Campers and telling them you've got a medium-sized van and at least 21,995 GBP (29,506 USD at current exchange rates) to spend on this conversion. At which point, the crew will present to you what the Santorini can achieve. Depending on the brand and size of your van, you can be looking at a conversion of well over 28,000 GBP (37,560 USD at current exchange rates).
customizable wood finish, upholstery, even flooring. Go nuts, Love Campers will show you how.
What makes the Santorini so unique is that this conversion can sleep up to five people. It does this through an ingenious bedding system similar to that of bunks, but without the feeling of one. This is achieved by the dual bedding layout seen in the images.
Aside from the large east-west double bed above, underneath, the couch you see can be transformed into another sleeping area suitable for two more guests. However, if the number of guests traveling is less than three, the lower bedding can be reserved as a garage or storage for gear; maybe a solution to a heated discussion.
continuation of bedding along the starboard side of your van, you'll find access to things like a system control panel, three-burner cooktop with oven, and foldable sink. There's also a compressor fridge and plenty of overhead storage to take care of utensils and foodstuffs. Once meals are cooked, enjoy them on a folding table while sitting on the convertible bedding I mentioned.
While there isn't a bathroom or shower integrated into Santorini, a water tank still feeds your sink and other needs. With extra cash and some batting of your eyelashes, I'm sure Love Campers would explore integrating a shower into your setup.
The remaining features bring lighting, USB ports, a 240-volt hookup, and gas-powered heating. You can also opt for solar panels to help boost some of your camper's electric capabilities. However, solar capabilities will require some extra components.
Now, the images that Love Campers offers do a pretty good job of showing you how everything is set up. So, if you never make it out to Great Britain, you can still use the Santorini conversion as inspiration for your own locally-funded project.