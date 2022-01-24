Sandy Munro Starts Teardown of Model S Plaid, Tesla Engineers Should Take Notes

After using a Tesla Model S Plaid for more than two months, Sandy Munro and his team have decided to start the teardown of the top-of-the-line model offered by the American marque. As usual, Sandy Munro offers his unfiltered view and impressions on the Plaid version of the Model S.
As many of his followers asked for a teardown, Sandy Munro and his team have decided to go for it. The first video of what will be a series reveals Sandy's impressions of the Model S Plaid as a passenger, as well as driving impressions.
Sandy Munro found some assembly issues with the Model S, which led to increased wind noise at high speed, especially for rear passengers. After spending more time in the back seat, Sandy Munro also found that the backseat of the Model S Plaid is nowhere near as comfortable as the vehicle's front seats.
Some of Sandy's complaints can be resolved by Tesla engineers if they were following him and his videos. While comfort in the rear seats is not the first reason people buy a Model S Plaid, it does not mean that it can be neglected by its manufacturer.
Fortunately for Tesla, Sandy Munro has not found many faults in the Model S Plaid, at least not until this point. Some of the elements underlined by Sandy Munro in the video could be improved, as he noted.
The first teardown video of the series focuses on the frunk of the Model S Plaid. Sandy Munro and his team manage to remove many elements without any tools.
It may look easy but avoid attempting the same if you do not have too much experience in vehicle disassembly. The lids under the hood are made of plastic, and their brackets can be broken if you just try to pull them as you see in the video.
